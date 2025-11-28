Naim-drop! This five-time Award-winning Naim streamer gets another price cut
An extra £300 off
If you're getting déjà vu, we can't blame you. See, we covered the Naim ND5 XS 2 getting a price cut just eight days ago – but now it's happened again!
The streamer originally dropped £700 from its RRP, but now it's had another £300 slashed from its price tag, bringing it down to just £1499 at Peter Tyson. That's a massive total price drop of £1000 (or 40 per cent). It must be Black Friday.
Best Black Friday Naim ND5 XS 2 deal
The Naim ND5 XS 2 is a mighty fine music streamer boasting excellent sound quality. Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast are all present and correct, and you've got a wide range of connections to take advantage of too. Now with an impressive £1000 off. Five stars
We originally tested the ND5 XS 2 at £2299 in 2019, but the price has crept up since then. That same year it picked up its first of five What Hi-Fi? Awards – quite a track record. So you won't be surprised to hear that it's an awesome performer.
It's approaching the end of its life – hence the price cut – but is still a great option for anyone stepping up from a budget music streamer to a more mature performer.
In our Naim ND5 XS 2 review, we were extremely impressed, saying, “There is nothing sonically for which we can fault its performance.” We also said it has “the ability to dig deep into bass frequencies with ease, tempering that with rich and insightful mids and treble”.
We also praised its attention to detail and ability to handle complex rhythms.
Build quality is excellent, with an understated design and brushed metal fascia. And you've got plenty of connection choices, with four digital inputs (a pair of optical, one coaxial RCA and a coaxial BNC), RCA and five-pin DIN analogue audio outputs, plus a USB Type-A socket and terminals for Ethernet cable, Bluetooth and dual-band wi-fi aerials.
The Naim is also UPnP enabled, and can stream files up to 32-bit/384kHz from any outboard NAS device or home computer.
The only thing we should point out is that this version on sale uses white LEDs on the fascia, which means you won’t get the traditional green Naim glow that some of you might be accustomed to. Naim has moved away from green LEDs on many of its products in recent years, so it’s just something to bear in mind.
If you’re able to look past that, though, you’ll have a seriously capable music streamer sitting on your hi-fi rack and one we think is well worth the discounted price of £1499 over at Peter Tyson.
MORE:
Black Friday 2025 hi-fi deals live: our audio experts picks of the top savings on speakers, headphones, vinyl and more
The perfect hi-fi streamer exists only in our imagination – here’s how it looks
Our pick of the best music streamers you can buy
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save £200
- Bluetooth speaker: 48% off five-star JBL
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds: save £100
- Bravia 8 TV: save 34% on 55in Sony TV
- Denon AV receiver: save £500
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £299
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £199
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £169
- John Lewis: £500 off LG and Sony OLED TVs
- Richer Sounds: browse Black Friday deals
- Sevenoaks: £150 off Award-winning speakers
- TVs, movies, home cinema: browse the best deals
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.