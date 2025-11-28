If you're getting déjà vu, we can't blame you. See, we covered the Naim ND5 XS 2 getting a price cut just eight days ago – but now it's happened again!

The streamer originally dropped £700 from its RRP, but now it's had another £300 slashed from its price tag, bringing it down to just £1499 at Peter Tyson. That's a massive total price drop of £1000 (or 40 per cent). It must be Black Friday.

Best Black Friday Naim ND5 XS 2 deal

We originally tested the ND5 XS 2 at £2299 in 2019, but the price has crept up since then. That same year it picked up its first of five What Hi-Fi? Awards – quite a track record. So you won't be surprised to hear that it's an awesome performer.

It's approaching the end of its life – hence the price cut – but is still a great option for anyone stepping up from a budget music streamer to a more mature performer.

In our Naim ND5 XS 2 review, we were extremely impressed, saying, “There is nothing sonically for which we can fault its performance.” We also said it has “the ability to dig deep into bass frequencies with ease, tempering that with rich and insightful mids and treble”.

We also praised its attention to detail and ability to handle complex rhythms.

Build quality is excellent, with an understated design and brushed metal fascia. And you've got plenty of connection choices, with four digital inputs (a pair of optical, one coaxial RCA and a coaxial BNC), RCA and five-pin DIN analogue audio outputs, plus a USB Type-A socket and terminals for Ethernet cable, Bluetooth and dual-band wi-fi aerials.

The Naim is also UPnP enabled, and can stream files up to 32-bit/384kHz from any outboard NAS device or home computer.

The only thing we should point out is that this version on sale uses white LEDs on the fascia, which means you won’t get the traditional green Naim glow that some of you might be accustomed to. Naim has moved away from green LEDs on many of its products in recent years, so it’s just something to bear in mind.

If you’re able to look past that, though, you’ll have a seriously capable music streamer sitting on your hi-fi rack and one we think is well worth the discounted price of £1499 over at Peter Tyson.

