Cyrus knows how to make excellent, premium CD players, and the CDi-XR is just one model which has passed through our test rooms in recent years and received a five-star review packed with superlatives.

We originally tested it at £1995, and you can now pick up this super-talented disc-spinner for £1399 at Peter Tyson. That’s an extremely healthy £600 discount, which we think elevates the appeal of this machine to even greater heights. If you want top-tier audio from your CD collection, then the CDi-XR will deliver.

Save 30% (£596) Cyrus CDi-XR: was £1,995 now £1,399 at Peter Tyson The slot-loading CDi-XR is a superb, no-frills CD player and its half-width chassis shouldn’t take up too much space. Sonically it shines brightly, with a detailed, dynamic and powerful sound which entertains across genres. It’s also upgradeable courtesy of Cyrus’ optional PSU-XR outboard power supply. Five stars

Packaged in the same half-width casing we’ve come to know and love from the brand, the CDi-XR launched in 2021, sitting above the Award-winning CDi. Since then, Cyrus has launched the 40 CD, complete with a new design language and a more expensive price tag – £2995.

And this is why we thought a £600 saving on the CDi-XR was too good to ignore.

It’s a hugely talented performer. In our Cyrus CDi-XR review we said that it “sets new sonic standards for the money”. That’s a pretty strong recommendation from our review team.

The player boasts an easy-to-read LCD display and a row of touch control buttons under the slot.

We found the touch controls on the front of our review sample could be a little bit hit and miss, but you do get a fully featured remote control in the box.

On the outpust front, there are optical and coaxial digital sockets and a pair of analogue RCA connections.

The internal DAC and power supply circuits have both been designed to extract the best performance out of the machine, and the proof is in the spinning – we said the CDi-XR, “renders sounds with great precision and paints low-level information with confidence”.

We were also huge fans of its "fine sense of musical cohesion and dynamic finesse" which elevated it above anything we'd tested at that level at the time.

It really is a supremely talented CD player and one that’s turned into quite the bargain, thanks to this £600 saving at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Our pick of the best CD players for every budget

Read our Cyrus 40 CD review

Here are 6 CD player buying tips for when you want to revive your disc collection

Buying second-hand CDs is my favourite way of discovering new music sustainably