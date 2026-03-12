Spring has officially sprung, and to celebrate, Amazon is throwing a party.

Well, an online-only party with lots of great deals rather than music and balloons, but a celebration nonetheless.

So, in keeping with the theme of Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, we've rounded up the best hi-fi and home cinema deals perfect for sunnier weather and the great outdoors. Think Bluetooth speakers, running earbuds, portable projectors and some of our favourite over-ear headphones.

There are a couple of lowest-ever prices below, as well as big savings on some of our Award-winners and top recommendations. And, as ever, every product below has been tried, tested, and compared to the competition by us, so you can purchase with confidence.

So check out the deals below, before the sale ends...