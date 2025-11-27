Looking to get some great deals on new products this Black Friday?

You're in luck. The ink is still drying on our review, but the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) are getting in on the Black Friday action already.

You can get the shiny new cans for £399 at Amazon now. That's a good £50 off the (recent) launch price of £450. There's also 60 days of Audible included to sweeten the deal.

Bose has long set the benchmark for noise cancellation in wireless over-ear headphones, and these new flagship cans are no exception. Despite stiff competition from the Sony WH-1000XM6, these new Bose headphones offer class-leading noise cancellation.

As we said in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) review: "Whether you’re riding public transport or walking past roadworks or construction, they provide a blanket of silence so that your music (or podcasts) can bask in the spotlight, eliminating the deepest rumbles and the majority of mid-band hubbub we encounter on our daily travels."

The features don't stop there, however, with Bose rectifying several issues from the original QuietComfort Ultra Headphones. This shiny new pair now allows wired listening through USB-C (which supports ‘lossless’ CD-quality audio), offers significantly more effective Spatial Audio and offers an improved 30 hours of battery life.

The design is largely unchanged from the first-gen QuietComfort Ultra headphones, other than a new mirror finish on the metal yokes and new colour options. This is no bad thing – in our review, we described them as "one of the most comfortable wireless over-ear pairs for longer periods of wear that we’ve come across", making them ideal for long-haul travel, especially with their inward-folding design.

Sound quality has also been upgraded from the original model, with a solid and musically tighter presentation that yields meaningful gains to clarity and detail. However, the 2nd-gen QuietComfort Ultra cans struggle sonically compared to their rivals, with Sony’s Award-winning WH-1000XM6 in particular outperforming them in the sound department.

When it comes to noise cancellation in wireless headphones, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) might just be the best around. Considering they're now stuffed with extra features and extremely comfortable, it's well worth checking them out for £399 at Amazon.

