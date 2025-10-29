We understand why you'd want a spicy deal on the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 over-ear headphones. They're a great pair of cans, and definitely some of the best over-ears we've tested so far in 2025, with a drop of £24 from their original £399 retail price at Sevenoaks a tempting proposition for many.

Is that the best deal you're going to get this Prime Day, though? We're not so sure. The Px7 S3 have been around since April, meaning they've been on shelves for roughly seven months. That's not an eternity, but it's enough for them to start seeing proper discounts during major sales events such as, let's say, Black Friday...

Should you buy the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 now?

We completely understand why this would be the deal to catch your eye. The Px7 S3 are some of the best wireless headphones Bowers & Wilkins have made, with stunning build quality and a sound that blends authority and punch with clarity and detail.

To quote from our verdict, the Px7 S3 "outmatch their predecessors in almost every department – as a blend of style and substance, they’re very much the real deal". A deal on headphones as good as that? Sign me up!

We predict, however, that this isn't the biggest discount you'll find on them. The Px7 S3 have been out for long enough for small discounts to turn, potentially, into major savings. We've seen the B&W cans fall by £50 during Amazon Prime Day, so you should be holding out for a discount of that size at the very least.

Black Friday might even eclipse what Prime Day could muster. After all, you'll have a host of retailers vying for your attention with shiny savings, with Black Friday generally considered a hotbed of the finest deals. Plus, the Px7 S3 will have been out for a little longer by then, making greater savings more likely.

Ultimately, it's up to you. £25 is a nice drop, but with Black Friday just a few weeks away, it may be prudent to exercise restraint in anticipation of an even better deal.

