Want to secure Bowers & Wilkins's devastating combination of style and performance without the hefty price tag?

Right now, the B&W Px7 S2e can be yours for just £234 at Amazon. A cool £145 price drop and only a tenner off the lowest price we've ever seen.

So, if you want a slice of B&W's premium quality without having to part ways with over £600 for the brand's newly-announced Px8 S2, then this is the deal for you.

One stipulation though, this discount is only on the Cloud Grey finish. For Black, you'll have to pay a little more at £257.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e are older gen headphones, but they're still an impressive five-star pair.

And while we're more likely these days to recommend their successor, the Px7 S3, they'll set you back £376 at Amazon – and saving over £140 on the still-excellent Px7 S2e headphones is not to be sniffed at.

Not only are they cheaper, but they still manage to boast the same incredible mix of style and performance, nailing that air of high perceived value.

And while we can spend a lot of time talking about how aesthetically pleasing the Px7 S2e are, it's not their only talent. Or even their biggest one.

When you take a look at the spec sheet, there's 30 hours of battery life, which is even more impressive when you hear they can give you seven hours of playback from a quick 15-minute charge.

There's also support for one of the higher-quality Bluetooth codecs around, Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive, as well as both USB-C and 3.5mm cable connections (both cable types are provided in the box).

And then there's the accompanying B&W Music App, a gateway to off-unit playback and controls to help make the music you want to listen to sound how you want it to sound, with EQ adjustments, sensitivity and noise-cancelling modes.

But, how do they sound? They're tremendously detailed for wireless headphones at this level, able to surface finer details and communicate subtle dynamic shifts to an extent that is rare for their price.

All this led us to say in our full review: "With class-leading insight and a more compelling balance over their forebears, not to mention a fine sense of style, the Px7 S2e are a wonderfully complete package."

And right now, this excellent package can be yours for just £234 at Amazon.

