Save £129 on Bowers & Wilkins' five-star PX7 S2 headphones in John Lewis’s clearance sale

The price of the accomplished Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 wireless headphones has been slashed to £169.99 at John Lewis. That's down from the previous clearance price of £299 – and a massive reduction from their original £379 launch price.

Applying to all models (black, grey, or navy), the PX7 S2 offer a sophisticated, neutral and detailed sound that prompts attentive listening.

While they have been superseded by the PX7 S2e, and the more recent PX7 S3, this remains a stylish and accomplished pair of headphones with plenty to offer at this reduced price.

Design-wise, the PX7 S2 mark a departure from the smooth ovoid earcups of their original PX7 predecessors, adopting a less bulky, chamfered build that is remarkably similar to the original PX headphones from 2017.

The retro redesign shaves 3cm off the overall dimensions while maintaining a premium aesthetic, with moisture-repellent fabric covering the headband and outer shells, memory-foam earcups, and gold or silver accents that separate the shell from the cups.

At 307g, they sit snugly with a firmer clamping force than some rivals, but remain extremely comfortable for extended listening sessions.

Under the hood, the PX7 S2 packs redesigned 40mm bio-cellulose drivers featuring a rigidity-improving resin coating, and a 20mm voice coil.

For noise cancellation, six microphones work in tandem – two measure each drive unit's output, two react to ambient noise, and two boost voice clarity while suppressing background sounds.

The ANC performance is strong, particularly with low droning noises such as train rumbles, though higher frequencies such as vacuum cleaners or birdsong creep through more than they do on the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM6.

Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth 5.2 with support for SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and aptX Adaptive codecs – the last three providing Android devices with higher-quality wireless transmission.

Bowers & Wilkins has removed the 3.5mm jack input of previous models, instead including both mini jack to USB-C and USB-C to USB-C cables for wired listening – though the headphones must be powered up, even when using a cable.

Battery life is rated at 30 hours with noise-cancelling enabled, and a 15-minute quick charge provides seven hours of additional listening time.

(Image credit: Future)

Where the PX7 S2 truly shine, though, is in their sonic performance. We find them to deliver taut, dextrous bass that integrates effortlessly into a smooth, lean midrange and a refined top end that is sweeter than that in the earlier PX7 model.

There's a directness and forthright character to the presentation that creates a sense of proximity to vocals and a rhythmic intensity in arrangements, and they prove insightful and dynamically skilled across genres, elegantly separating instruments while maintaining analytical precision.

These are headphones that prompt the listener to dig in and analyse their music, even if rivals at the time like the Sony WH-1000XM5 offered a more spacious and buoyant presentation.

It's also worth noting the differences between the PX7 S2 and their successors. The PX7 S2e, which launched as a direct replacement, maintain a similar sonic signature while refining the design slightly.

The newer PX7 S3, which landed earlier this year at £399, feature further redesigned 40mm drivers with improved resolution and dynamics, a lighter 300g weight, Bluetooth 5.3 with aptX Lossless support, and future updates promised for LE Audio, the LC3 codec, Auracast and spatial audio.

The S3 also deliver more powerful bass and greater textural insight than the S2, though they share similar shortcomings with ANC performance on higher-frequency sounds.

For those seeking B&W's signature detailed and analytical sound at a fraction of the original cost though, this clearance deal on the PX7 S2 represents excellent value.

Newer models offer incremental improvements, but the fundamentals that earned these headphones five stars remain intact: sophisticated sound quality, premium build and comfort.

At £169.99, they are now positioned well below their original premium tier and represent a solid bargain for anyone willing to forgo the latest connectivity features and sonic refinements.

MORE

Read our Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 review

Best headphones 2025: tested by our experts

Read our Sony WH-1000XM6 review