Hurry! Grab the five-star Beyerdynamic wired headphones with £200 off

When we gave the Beyerdynamic T1 (3rd Generation) over-ear wired headphones five stars in our full review, they were priced at £899. But right now, you can pick them up for just £699 at Amazon. You'll need to hurry though, as at time of writing there were only two pairs left.

For audiophiles, plugging in this wired set will provide you with a clean, balanced presentation, high quality and a comfortable fit – and now at a discount price. In our best wired headphones round-up, we said, "If you can afford them, the third generation of Beyerdynamic’s T1 are top-class performers of fantastic pedigree." With £200 off, it's a pretty splendid deal.

The Beyerdynamic T1 (3rd Gen) over-ear wired headphones are a solid choice for audiophiles. Yes, wireless is good for on-the-go, but how about a little extra quality? And for £200 off, it's hard to turn your eyes away from a deal like this.

The Beyerdynamic T1 (3rd Generation) over-ears are among the best headphones on the market right now and the best in class for audiophiles. Their open-backed design and reasonable 360g (without cables) weight makes them a truly competitive choice.

In our five-star review of the Beyerdynamic T1 headphones, we said: "These Beyerdynamics don’t shy away from punching out huge dynamic swings; they stay composed with it, never hardening up or adding an unwanted edge. These aren’t the kind of headphones that impress on a short listen. However, given a few days or even weeks, it’s hard not to fall under the T1 (3rd Gen)’s spell. We certainly have." And we awarded them five stars across the board for sound, comfort and build.

While the OGs are over a decade old now, Beyerdynamic has refined the T1 model, now in its third-generation, to make sure they're evolving the recipe to keep these cans at the cutting edge of performance. And they've certainly achieved that goal. These premium headphones have much easier pairing for laptops and mobile devices. Plus, they're super comfy for long listening sessions.

For the price, we praised them for being among the best, but when you take a look at the fact they're now available with £200 off, for just £699 at Amazon, we're almost at a loss for words. Almost. We can't stay quiet for too long though, as we also need to tell you that, at time of writing, there were only two pairs left at Amazon. Fear not, you can pick these stellar headphones up for £699 at Richer Sounds, too. Phew.

