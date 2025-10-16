These five-star Bowers & Wilkins wireless earbuds have hit the lowest price we've seen
A seriously low price for the Pi8 buds
The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 might have been pipped to a What Hi-Fi? Award this year, but these previous Award winners are still some of the best wireless earbuds we've tested. And now they're cheaper than ever.
Their current price of £285 at Amazon is the lowest we've seen, and a good £12 cheaper than their previous low. It's also £64 cheaper than their RRP.
The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 may be pricier than your average wireless buds, but they also won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 for the quality they offer. And right now they are cheaper than ever. Alongside a stylish build, you'll get useful feature, solid ANC, a comfortable fit and sensational levels of detail all packed into this five-star pair. The deal is only available on the green finish. Five stars
Read our Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review
From the moment we got our hands on the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless earbuds, we were impressed. The Pi7 didn't have the same appeal, so B&W went back to the drawing board and came up with these superb successors to become its flagship pair.
They are more expensive than some of their biggest rivals, such as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) and the Sony WF-1000XM5, which is why this discount caught our eye.
They offer serious performance across the board, from dynamic insight to genuine rhythmic drive, which can keep you entertained for the duration of the buds' 6.5 hours of battery life, which extends to 20 hours with the charging case.
The charging case also has a neat trick. It can accept audio signals via a USB-C socket and wirelessly ‘retransmit’ them to the earbuds. That means you can beam the audio from a different source when you're in a place that struggles to get signal (an aircraft, say, or at the gym).
There is also support for Bluetooth 5.4, the inclusion of AptX Adaptive support at up to 24-bit/96kHz and also aptX Lossless. Plus, the active noise cancelling uses the same technology as B&W's Px8 over-ears, which can be switched off entirely or popped into Transparency mode.
And all this creates five-star natural, refined sound that led us to say in our full review: “Their wonderfully sophisticated, balanced and transparent sound delivers a level of insight that’s rare in wireless earbuds. You do have to pay for that quality but, ultimately, we think it’s a price worth paying.”
And fortunately, you can pay a little less for them right now – just £285 at Amazon. Bargain.
