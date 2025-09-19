Some of the cheapest headphones going, and one of the best sports pairs around.

Sony might dominate the mid and upper market for the best wireless earbuds right now, but that doesn't mean the WF-C510 and WF-C710N are for everyone, especially those on a tight budget.

If that's you, we'd recommend considering the five-star, EarFun Air earbuds which are available for £24 at Amazon.

That means, if you're prepared to forgo six barista-quality coffees, then not only will you own a cracking pair of buds, but you also won't be out of pocket.

Today's best EarFun Air deal

Save £26.25 EarFun Air: was £49.99 now £23.74 at Amazon Thanks to a 53% discount, these feature-packed wireless earbuds are now more affordable than ever. And don't worry, EarFun hasn't compromised where it matters most. You'll get punchy, expansive sound inside a classy build and finish. It's hard to imagine that you can own a pair of five-star earbuds for under £25, but you better believe it.

Read our EarFun Air review

We reviewed the EarFun Air back in 2020 and were so impressed we gave them an Award. At the time we'd never heard such a cheap pair of wireless earbuds that sounded so great.

They're packed with features, with Bluetooth 5.0, an impressive IPX7 waterproofing, wearer detection, and a case that supports wireless charging. They don’t feel like sub-£50 earphones either, with a classy build and finish that means they could easily pass for a pricier pair.

They punch above their sonic weight too, with a pleasant and spacious presentation, admirable timing, and an enthusiastic, energetic, and accurate bass performance.

"While similar budget-friendly headphones can come off somewhat congested, here the design of the driver and earpiece (which doesn’t sit too far into the ear canal) allows for a pleasant and spacious presentation," we wrote in our review.

The treble could do with a touch more refinement, but considering the price, it’s hard to be too critical of their qualities.

The obvious absence from the spec sheet is noise-cancelling, but that was unheard of on a pair of buds this cheap when they were released, and it shouldn’t stop you from seriously considering a pair.

This deal won't be around for long, so if you want the EarFun Air for £24 at Amazon, you'd better strike soon.

MORE:

Read the full EarFun Air review

Check out our guide to the best wireless earbuds

John Lewis headphones deals