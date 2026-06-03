The Shokz OpenDots 2 open earbuds offer new controls, upgraded Dolby Audio and better bass

After the OpenDots One, come the OpenDots 2. But while Shokz's naming convention might have changed, there are plenty of similarities between the two pairs.

The OpenDots 2 once again feature an open earbud design that don't feature eartips, so outside sounds are let in to keep you constantly aware of your surroundings. They also clip onto your ear for a more secure fit, which is handy if you're partaking in a vigorous sport like running.

But there are some improvements, which are welcome, especially given the OpenDots One only scored three out of five in our review.

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Notably, they should sound better. Bassphere 2.0 promises sound that's clearer, louder and richer, and with less distortion. Shokz's MirrorPitch tech angles the sound into the ear, making it sound fuller, bassier and more focussed, while upgraded Dolby Audio "creates a more lifelike and spacious soundstage".

There's a dedicated bone-conduction microphone alongside dual air-conduction mics to focus on voices and make calls clearer. Adaptive beamforming and AI noise reduction should minimise background sounds.

There are new controls, too, in the form of force sensor buttons that let you tap, pinch or hold to control your music and calls. You can also switch the earbuds between ears, as the dynamic ear detection automatically adjusts the audio accordingly.

Battery life is impressive. You get 10 hours from a single charge and up to 40 hours with the charging case, though it's worth noting there's no active noise cancellation to sap the battery. That's the same battery life as their predecessors, and way longer than both the Sony LinkBuds Open and Bose Ultra Open Earbuds.

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They also have Qi-certified wireless charging, and are rated IP57 (IP54 for the case).

They're joined by the OpenDots Air, which are slightly cheaper, more colourful and have fewer features. They lack the OneDots 2's JointArc structure with flexible nickel titanium plate, the bone conduction mic, have a more basic Bassphere acoustic technology (the OpenDots 2 have Bassphere 2.0), and a slightly shorter battery life.

They come in Daybreak Purple and Black and cost £129 / $129 (around AU$240), while the OpenDots 2 come in Pearl White, Grey and Black and cost £179 / $199 (around AU$340). Both pairs are out now.

We were impressed by the OpenDots One's bass performance, but the low end could have used more subtlety and nimbleness. Let's hope the sequel pairs fair rather better.

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Read our Shokz OpenDots One review

And our Sony LinkBuds Open review

Also consider the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds