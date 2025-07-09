The Sony LinkBuds Open might not be the most well-known earbuds, but with their open 'doughnut' design and in-ear wing hooks, they're a dream come true for anyone wanting an outstanding combination of comfort and awareness.

Right now, you can snap up the innovative Sony LinkBuds Open for only £112 at Amazon. And even better, this isn't an Amazon Prime Day deal, so anyone can take advantage of the offer.

Given the previous lowest price was £129 back in March, this discount easily reduces these feature-rich earbuds down to the lowest price they've ever been.

Best Sony wireless earbuds deal

Save 37% Sony LinkBuds Open: was £179 now £112 at Amazon The Sony LinkBuds Open do things differently, and that's a good thing! Unparalleled comfort paired with exceptional levels of awareness make them a very attractive proposition for runners and fitness enthusiasts. They don't sound too bad either, plus they're packed with all of those lovely Sony features at a knocked-down price.

Lowest price on white colour option

Sony has gone all-in on features. You don't get ANC, of course, but voice calls are impressively implemented, as are the buds' on-ear touch controls.

You get Bluetooth Multipoint, head gesture controls and even Sony 360 Reality Audio, not to mention auto play/pause whenever you take the buds out of your ears or place them back in again.

Auracast, the Bluetooth protocol that allows for wireless streaming from a near-limitless number of compatible source devices, makes an appearance too – that really is a stunning number of features at this level, and we haven't even got to the 22 hours of battery life yet.

These aren't traditional in-ears, so if you manage your expectations on pure sound quality accordingly, you'll find a pleasing midrange, decent overall clarity and a lovely sense of space to boot.

£67 off equates to an almost 40 per cent discount. Can't argue with that...

