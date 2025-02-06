Sennheiser's five-star wireless earbuds have dropped to their best price this year

Awards for the best wireless earbuds are usually given to the likes of Bose, Apple, and Sony, but they're not the only ones able to create buds of top-class quality. Also in the mix is Sennheiser with the Momentum True Wireless 4 wireless earbuds. It's fair that they were cheaper during Black Friday but you can still grab them for £188 at Amazon. This is still a seriously cracking deal.

The buds deliver outstanding comfort, sonic refinement and a great user experience. At five stars, there's little not to love. The best deal is on the black graphite finish, but the black copper and white silver alternatives are also discounted. Get a pair of classy buds before they return to full price.

The best Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 wireless earbuds deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: was £259.99 now £188 at amazon.co.uk The Momentum True Wireless 4 boast a level of sonic refinement and comfort that makes them serious contenders at this level. These noise-cancelling Momentums are great alternatives to the Sony XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, offering great sound, fit and features. The deal applies to the black graphite finish, although similar discounts are available on the black copper and white silver alternatives.

Five stars

The True Wireless 4 earbuds sit right at the top of its wireless earbuds tree. Naturally, they aren’t short of competition at this level, with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5 all boasting five-star assessments and bringing something slightly different to the party.

Still, in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we noted just how competitive these buds really are. We claimed that “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend.”

We spoke highly of their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass.” Rhythmically, they make it all seem so effortless and manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

The Sennheisers support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is an impressive seven-and-a-half hours, while the charging case provides three extra charges to keep you topped up on your travels. Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add into the mix their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app that includes an ear tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

