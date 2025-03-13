Save roughly £300 on these deeply expressive five-star audiophile headphones
The Focal Clear Mg drop from £1399 to £1102
If you're after the best audiophile headphones but don't want to fork out full price to get them, you've come to the right place.
The Focal Clear Mg are a majestic set of wired over-ears, boasting that signature Focal style with a sound that earns its five-star credentials. Generally retailing at £1399, the Clear Mg have been slashed to just £1102 at Amazon, a saving of £297.
Best five-star Focal Clear Mg headphones deal
Focal Clear Mg was £1399 now £1102 at Amazon (save £297)
If you're serious about sound and style, you need to give the Focal Clear Mg your attention. It's rare we see regular discounts on what we might term 'audiophile' headphones, making £300 off the wonderfully entertaining Focals well worth checking out.
Price check: £1199 at Sevenoaks
Our verdict of the Focal Clear Mg wired over-ear headphones sums it up prety nicely. As we wrote at the time: "Focal has done a terrific job with the Clear Mg. They’re talented performers that stay comfortable over extended listening sessions. Add excellent build and finish into the equation and we think they're right up there with the best at the price". Five stars across the board? Yes please.
The Clear Mg are luxurious through and through. Their honeycomb grille is the star of the show, brought out by its polished premium metal construction, while the headband and earpads are plush and comfortable over long periods.
At the heart of the Clear Mg is a full-range 40mm magnesium-coned drive unit, with magnesium chosen for its blend of lightness and stiffness, while a carefully chosen surround helps to control damping and resonance. Those drivers are more than capable of bringing your music to life, injecting tracks with excitement and punch without neglecting clarity, detail or rhythmic integrity.
The Clear Mg are masterful performers and a treat for anyone serious about sound. Check them out at Amazon now.
MORE:
Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Want wireless? Read our Focal Bathys review
These are the best wired headphones you can buy
5 great reasons to go to your local hi-fi shop instead of shopping online
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.