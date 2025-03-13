Save roughly £300 on these deeply expressive five-star audiophile headphones

If you're after the best audiophile headphones but don't want to fork out full price to get them, you've come to the right place.

The Focal Clear Mg are a majestic set of wired over-ears, boasting that signature Focal style with a sound that earns its five-star credentials. Generally retailing at £1399, the Clear Mg have been slashed to just £1102 at Amazon, a saving of £297.

Best five-star Focal Clear Mg headphones deal

Our verdict of the Focal Clear Mg wired over-ear headphones sums it up prety nicely. As we wrote at the time: "Focal has done a terrific job with the Clear Mg. They’re talented performers that stay comfortable over extended listening sessions. Add excellent build and finish into the equation and we think they're right up there with the best at the price". Five stars across the board? Yes please.

The Clear Mg are luxurious through and through. Their honeycomb grille is the star of the show, brought out by its polished premium metal construction, while the headband and earpads are plush and comfortable over long periods.

At the heart of the Clear Mg is a full-range 40mm magnesium-coned drive unit, with magnesium chosen for its blend of lightness and stiffness, while a carefully chosen surround helps to control damping and resonance. Those drivers are more than capable of bringing your music to life, injecting tracks with excitement and punch without neglecting clarity, detail or rhythmic integrity.

The Clear Mg are masterful performers and a treat for anyone serious about sound. Check them out at Amazon now.

