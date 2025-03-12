Internet shopping is often the best kind of shopping, in that it's not like shopping at all. There are no crowds to fight your way through, no traffic or parking problems, no cancelled trains to contend with, and no bulky items to lug home afterwards.

To cap it all, you can shop around without leaving the sofa; as well as read reviews and do your homework before making a decision. Then just click and wait for the delivery.

For most things, that's fine. But for hi-fi equipment, you really can't beat a trip to the shop. Here's why.

Personalised advice

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

This is a big one. You can do all your research, consult our comprehensive list of hi-fi reviews and buying guides, but sometimes a quick chat with an expert can clear up all your queries in minutes.

Wondering if the KEF Q Concerto Meta will work with your Arcam A5 amplifier? Not sure if you need bi-wired or single-wired speakers? Unsure what would be best for you: standmounts or floorstanders? Or whether the WiiM Ultra would play nice with a set of Epos ES7N speakers? Whatever your query, a good store assistant will be able to advise.

They should also ask you about other components in your set-up, your room size, and whether it's a dedicated listening room or if it's used for other purposes in order to give you more informed advice.

Read all the Reddit threads you want, or even start one yourself if you like. But there's no guarantee that any of the contributors have even the slightest inkling of what they're talking about.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hear it in person

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

We're not trying to talk ourselves out of a job, but when it comes to hi-fi equipment, there really is no substitute for hearing it for yourself.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't read reviews. Quite the opposite. Our hi-fi reviews tell you everything you need to know about a product, from its dimensions and compatibility to build quality and the all-important sound quality.

But as with music itself, reading someone's description of the sound is nothing compared with experiencing it for yourself.

Most specialist hi-fi shops will gladly demonstrate kit for you – and if yours doesn't, find one that will. Remember to check that the speakers you are listening to have been run in, as if they haven't, they won't perform at their best.

If the shop assistant responds to that question with a puzzled expression, run.

You can take in your own components and music

(Image credit: Rotel)

But not only will a good shop demonstrate kit for you, the really good ones will let you bring in your own components and music, too. And the best ones will be genuinely intrigued as to what you are listening to and what kit you're using for the task.

Think of it as show-and-tell for grown-ups. Or as an excuse for a chat with likeminded souls about music.

Now before you hire a van and turn up with your entire setup, it's probably worth calling ahead to check that your chosen shop is happy for you to do so. They might even have some of the same components at hand, saving you from lugging boxes into the store.

On that note, it might be worth bringing a trusted second pair of ears with you, too. It's all too easy to get caught up in the excitement of a shiny new bit of kit, and it's worth checking with someone else that it does sound as good – or as poor – as you think.

That's the approach we take as reviewers. All our verdicts are decided upon as a team, both as a sense check and to eliminate personal bias. It's the best way to ensure your ears are not deceiving you.

For more advice, check out our how we review products page.

In-store deals

(Image credit: Paul Boon)

This is a lesser known fact about hi-fi shops: some of them run in-store-only deals. And the only way to find out about – and take advantage of – them is to go into the shop yourself.

What these deals are will depend on what's in stock, what has been selling well and what hasn't. It's all down to the shop manager's discretion. Just don't be cheeky and haggle – not unless you want to look like a wannabe buyer on The Apprentice.

They are there for you

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It's a fact of life that sometimes, things go wrong. That's just as true with hi-fi equipment as it is with career plans, relationships and attempts to make a baked Alaska.

But if you buy your gear from a reputable hi-fi dealer, you will at least have someone to go to if things don't go according to plan.

Maybe your speakers are emitting a strange hissing sound. Or the sound is glitching during low bass moments. Whatever your problem, the person who sold it to you should be able to lend a helping hand.

Remember to give them as much information as possible, including when the problem occurs and what other components you are using. You should also be able to bring in your device so they can test it for themselves.

For this reason, and many others, it's worth fostering the relationship with your hi-fi dealer – especially if you intend to expand your system in the future. If you took up a lot of their time enquiring about a particular product, then went off and bought it cheaper online, don't expect the same dealer to bend over backwards to help you if it develops a fault.

Look after your hi-fi dealer, and they will look after you. Even if they can't help you perfect your baked Alaska.

MORE:

How to choose the right speakers – your complete guide

How to build the perfect hi-fi system from scratch

I learned a hi-fi lesson testing Marantz's pricey wireless speaker: always look for a 'magic' button