Looking for a great deal on mid-priced wireless earbuds this Black Friday? The detailed and smooth-sounding JBL Live Beam 3 come with plenty of smart features and now you can pick them up for £30 off their original price.

These friendly wireless in-ears are available for £119 at Currys, but we advise you to act quickly as the purple and silver finishes have already sold out here. For £1 more, you can nab these two finishes for £120 at Amazon.

One of the most notable features of the Live Beam 3 is their smart display case. While it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, it features an interactive 1.45-inch touchscreen display where you can access volume and playback controls, different sound and ANC modes and various other options without firing up the JBL Headphones app on a smartphone.

The build quality is decent for wireless buds at this price, while their IP55 rating means they have some protection against dust and water ingress.

They are also supplied with four sizes of eartips, ensuring a comfortable fit for most ear canals. During testing, most of our review team had no issue with the Live Beam 3’s comfort and fit.

Wireless connectivity is provided via Bluetooth 5.3, while Bluetooth multipoint is present for switching seamlessly between two multiple audio sources.

You can listen to your favourite audio for long periods too, thanks to a battery life that extends to a whopping 48 hours with the charging case. And that’s with ANC turned on, too!

Soundwise, the JBLs are easy-going, smooth and fluid. When we tested them last year, we found “there’s liveliness and punch, a good helping of detail and a full-bodied approach that’s very appealing to listen to for hours”. The Award-winning Sony WF-C700N rivals offer more in the way of precision and dynamics, but this doesn’t detract from how enjoyable the Live Beam 3 are to listen to.

Plus, for £30 off, they represent even better value. So, if you’re after a great Black Friday deal on a feature-packed, friendly pair of wireless earbuds, we encourage you to check out the JBL Live Beam 3 for £119 at Currys.

