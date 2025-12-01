Quick! These Award-winning Sony earbuds are vanishing fast – here's where they're still at their lowest ever price
These former Product of the Year winners are disappearing from retailers, but they are still available at their lowest ever price.
If you want to nab these iconic Sony earbuds, you'd better at fast. Not just because the deal won't last long – neither will the 'buds themselves!
The Sony WF-C700N have vanished from most retailers, including Amazon, Richer Sounds and Smart Home Sounds. But you can still buy them from direct from the manufacturer. And you should – they're still available at their lowest ever price of just £55 at Sony. But probably not for long.
You'll struggle to find a better set of wireless earbuds for £55. The Sony WF-C700N are former Product of the Year winners for their incredible value, packing in ANC, 7.5 hours of battery life, supreme comfort and sensational sound quality. With 45% off, this is definitely a deal worth considering. Five stars
Deal on all colourways except Lavender
If you're not familiar with the Sony WF-C700N, what have you been doing for the last few years? These puppies won Product of the Year in both 2023 and 2024, and were only usurped as the best noise-canceling earbuds at their price by their successors, the WF-C710N.
The all-important sound also impressed us in our Sony WF-C700N review, with the bass being a particular standout. We said: "It’s not just the weight, depth and solidity of the notes that impresses, it’s also the layers of detail the Sony uncovers and their ability to paint the notes with believable texture."
They're small for earbuds but remarkably comfortable, with a subtle textured surface that ensures they stay in with ease, whether you’re doing a five-kilometre run or a five-minute walk to the shops.
Active noise cancellation at £55 is also not to be sniffed at, while other features include Bluetooth Multipoint, a companion app, and Adaptive Sound Control ,which means the buds can automatically switch listening modes depending on your location.
Sony's DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) can upscale low-res digital audio files to higher quality, while there's 7.5 hours of battery life per charge (with the case providing another 7.5 hours).
A newer model, the Sony WF-C710N, are also on sale for £75 at Amazon and well worth considering. The WF-C710N boast better ANC and a longer battery life than the WF-C700N – you can see the full differences in our Sony WF-C710N vs WF-C700N guide.
However, the Sony WF-C700N for £55 at Sony is an absolute steal. And it could be your last chance to buy a classic.
