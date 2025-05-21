The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 are some of the best wireless earbuds we've tested in the past 12 months.

Admittedly, at £349, they're not cheap, but you won't find this level of quality at a cheaper price point. As far as premium buds go, the Pi8 deliver outstanding sound in a very desirable package, and we think they're worth every penny.

But if the full asking price isn't quite within budget, we're pleased to report these wireless earbuds can be yours with £50 off at Amazon, taking the price down to £299. That's only a couple of quid away from their lowest ever price of £297, which we saw at the turn of the year.

This saving applies to both the Anthracite Black and Dove White finishes.

Best Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 wireless earbuds deal

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 was £349 now £299 at Amazon (save £50)

We're big fans of the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8, especially their wonderfully detailed and dynamic sound, which is class-leading for the money. They're also comfortable to wear, nice to use and deliver competitive ANC. Battery life is 6.5hrs, while the Bluetooth 5.4 buds support AAC, SBC, aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless. Five stars

It's fair to say that in our Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review, we found them to be a stand-out pair of wireless earbuds, and wasted no time in handing them a What Hi-Fi? Award for their troubles.

We said: "There’s a maturity and refinement to the sound which you just don’t get from entry-level and mid-price wireless earbuds" and "they shine a light on any music streamed their way with a beautifully balanced approach".

They offer serious performance across the board, from dynamic insight to genuine rhythmic drive, keeping you entertained whatever tunes you throw their way.

As you’d expect, the Bowers' build and comfort are excellent, with high-quality plastics used for the charging case and the earbuds. The case also cleverly doubles as a wireless audio transmitter, meaning you can use it on planes or with gym equipment, say, when you want to beam the audio from the source to the earbuds, even if said source doesn’t actively support Bluetooth. Clever.

Elsewhere, the premium buds' active noise cancelling works superbly to block out low-frequency rumbles and commotion. Battery life is a solid six and a half hours per charge, while call quality is good enough at this level to compete with core rivals, as is the handy IP54 water and dustproof rating.

All in all, some of the best-sounding earbuds on the market and now with a tempting £50 off at Amazon.

MORE:

These are the best wireless earbuds we've tested

And the best audiophile headphones

How do active noise-cancelling headphones work? Are they worth it?