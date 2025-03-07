Who doesn't love a hugely capable, yet ridiculously cheap pair of five-star headphones?

You probably already know we are huge fans of Sony's current crop of wireless models, with the Japanese giant making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now.

And its cheapest wireless pair, the WF-C510 are as low as we've seen them this year and can be yours for just £40 over on Amazon right now.

They might not be quite at their all-time low of £39 from December last year, but £40 is their lowest price of 2025, beating their previous low of £40.49. Hey, an additional 49-pence saving isn't to be sniffed at.

Possibly the best news about this particular deal is that this time around the saving applies to the black finish which should work for everyone. Sometimes savings only apply to the more lively colours which won't be to everyone's taste.

Best Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds was £55 now £40 at Amazon (save £15)

The Sony WF-C510 earbuds are incredible and incredibly cheap in-ears, especially with this £15 price drop. They are very comfortable to wear, compact and portable and produce a solid, musical sound. The 11 hour battery life is excellent too. Five stars

The WF-C510 go all-out on affordability and sound-per-pound value and it really is quite remarkable the level of quality you are getting for your money.

Our team of reviewers was blown away when they tested this model, and in our Sony WF-C510 review stated "their sense of timing and ability to just get into the groove of a song works with any music you play through them". We love the fact they "serve up a solid, weighty and driven sound".

They do feel slightly cheap and plasticky but that isn't unexpected at this level. They're still lightweight and extremely comfortable, though, which is a fair enough trade-off.

The Sonys offer a total of 22 hours of battery life with the case included, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint, Ambient Sound Control (a bit like a sort of passive noise cancelling), on-ear button controls and even access to a five-band equaliser via the Sony Headphones App. That's really not bad for a pair of wireless earbuds at this price.

Their rich, full-bodied sound is complimented with impressive detail levels, clarity and a lot more refinement than we've heard from any rival pairs we've heard at this level.

For just £40 over on Amazon, we don't think there's a bigger budget earbuds deal on the market right now that's worth your money.

