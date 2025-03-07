In the market for cheap five-star headphones? These amazing Sony earbuds are down to their lowest price this year

News
By
Contributions from
published

The C510 sound amazing and for £40, what isn't there to like?

Sony WF-C510 in-ear headphones
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Who doesn't love a hugely capable, yet ridiculously cheap pair of five-star headphones?

You probably already know we are huge fans of Sony's current crop of wireless models, with the Japanese giant making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now.

And its cheapest wireless pair, the WF-C510 are as low as we've seen them this year and can be yours for just £40 over on Amazon right now.

They might not be quite at their all-time low of £39 from December last year, but £40 is their lowest price of 2025, beating their previous low of £40.49. Hey, an additional 49-pence saving isn't to be sniffed at.

Possibly the best news about this particular deal is that this time around the saving applies to the black finish which should work for everyone. Sometimes savings only apply to the more lively colours which won't be to everyone's taste.

Best Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds was £55 now £40 at Amazon (save £15)Five stars

Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds was £55 now £40 at Amazon (save £15)
The Sony WF-C510 earbuds are incredible and incredibly cheap in-ears, especially with this £15 price drop. They are very comfortable to wear, compact and portable and produce a solid, musical sound. The 11 hour battery life is excellent too. Five stars

View Deal

The WF-C510 go all-out on affordability and sound-per-pound value and it really is quite remarkable the level of quality you are getting for your money.

Our team of reviewers was blown away when they tested this model, and in our Sony WF-C510 review stated "their sense of timing and ability to just get into the groove of a song works with any music you play through them". We love the fact they "serve up a solid, weighty and driven sound".

They do feel slightly cheap and plasticky but that isn't unexpected at this level. They're still lightweight and extremely comfortable, though, which is a fair enough trade-off.

The Sonys offer a total of 22 hours of battery life with the case included, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint, Ambient Sound Control (a bit like a sort of passive noise cancelling), on-ear button controls and even access to a five-band equaliser via the Sony Headphones App. That's really not bad for a pair of wireless earbuds at this price.

Their rich, full-bodied sound is complimented with impressive detail levels, clarity and a lot more refinement than we've heard from any rival pairs we've heard at this level.

For just £40 over on Amazon, we don't think there's a bigger budget earbuds deal on the market right now that's worth your money.

MORE:

Take a look at our Sony WF-C510 review

These are the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy

Portable audio peaked 14 years ago – is it time to come full circle?

TOPICS
Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sony WF-C510 in-ear headphones
Last minute deal! 20% off the Award-winning Sony WF-C510 wireless earbuds
Sony LinkBuds Fit in-ear headphones
Getting into fitness? Save over £50 on Sony's stellar, super-secure sporty wireless earbuds
Sony WH-1000XM4 on a desk next to a laptop
Am I seeing things? The Sony XM4 headphones remain at their lowest-ever price, but not for long
Sony WF-C500 vs Sony WF-C700N vs Sony WF-1000XM5
Best Sony earbuds 2025: our reviewers' 5 recommendations
White Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds in the hand over a red table with their case partially visible in the background.
Best cheap headphones 2025: great music quality on a budget
Sony WF-C510 in-ear headphones
Best cheap wireless headphones 2025, tested by our experts
Latest in Wireless Earbuds
HMD amped buds in blue on a blue background
Never worry about your smartphone running out of juice again: these earbuds' charging case has a super-useful feature
The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro in a black carry case, next to white and silver carry cases, on a grey background.
The world's first wi-fi earbuds are here... but there's a catch
Sony WF-C700N held in the hand
I can’t wait for the new flagship Sony wireless earbuds – but I’m more excited about its rumoured cheaper pair
Sony WF-C700N held in the hand
Sony WF-C700N sequel leak teases improved ANC and battery, but will they get better codec support?
Final ZE3000 SV ANC earbuds
Hate that blocked feeling? Final’s wireless earbuds have a Comfort ANC mode to help take the pressure off
AirPods Pro 2 on a chair outside
Hearing aid features have now come to the AirPods Pro 2 in the UK
Latest in News
Q Acoustics&#039; three Q SUB models side by side against a brown backdrop
Trio of new Q SUB subwoofers bring bass boosts for Q Acoustics' multi-Award-winning speakers
QD-OLED TV: Samsung QE65S95C
The historically anti-OLED Samsung is now selling more OLED TVs than Mini LED models
LG G5 OLED TV wall-mounted with Apple TV+&#039;s Wolfs on screen
LG has officially revealed the G5 OLED TV's price – and there are already some tempting pre-order deals
The Clearaudio Diamond Jubilee MC cartridge on a bed of diamonds.
This moving coil cartridge costs as much as a family hatchback
Dynaudio Confidence 20A
Dynaudio's Confidence 20A active speakers boast "the biggest upgrade in active hi-fi in over a decade"
Dangbei Freedo on table
Dangei’s new miniature projector is no bigger than your tumbler