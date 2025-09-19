Punchy, lively sound. Solid, meaty bass. User-friendly app. Five-star rating. Just a few of the reasons to buy the JBL Live Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

I could go on, but if that sounds good to you, you'll be glad to hear that Amazon has just slashed their price to a mere £80. That's a £50 saving, bringing them down to their lowest ever price.

Our expert review team found them to be “an entertaining listen, easy to use, and packed full of features.” We think they’re well worth a listen.

Best JBL Live Pro 2 TWS noise cancelling earbuds deal

Save 38% JBL Live Pro 2 TWS: was £129 now £80 at Amazon Wireless earbuds don't get much better than this, especially at this price. With noise-cancelling tech, an incredible 30-hour battery life, Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, and clear voice calls, what more could you want? Our top five-star rating is recommendation enough.

Discount only on black colourway.

Five stars

As we make clear in our original review, the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS occupy an interesting yet tricky place in the wireless earbuds space. Not quite a truly budget pair akin to the Sony WF-C500 or the EarFun Air, but nowhere near the big-bucks realms of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, they sit somewhere in the lower-to-mid-range, offering a solid raft of features and performance without the high price tag. While that can lead to fears of compromise and caveats, the Live Pro 2 nail their brief with style.

The JBL Headphones app grants access to a useful ear fit test and a host of noise cancelling modes, including classic ANC, Ambient Aware and TalkThru, plus a built-in equaliser and even Smart Audio and Smart Video modes that optimise sound quality or improve lip-syncing depending on what you're using the buds for. Add in Multipoint Bluetooth, excellent voice call quality, and a handy Find My Buds feature, and you're looking at a really well-rounded pair of earbuds for less than £100.

That's before we get to how likeable the Live Pro 2 TWS sound. This is a hugely robust and forward-sounding pair, giving us the sort of energised pick-me-up we'd normally expect from our morning coffee hit. As our review makes clear, “they’re not shy in coming forward, especially in the lower frequencies where there is plenty of power on tap.” Crisp, peppy and enthusiastic, these are earbuds that just want you to have a good time.

You'll definitely be having a good time if you're getting five-star buds while keeping £50 in your back pocket. Amazon is the place to be if you're keen.

