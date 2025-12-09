Looking for space, clarity and sparkle in your next pair of wireless earbuds? Then, this deal may be for you.

The Technics EAH-AZ40M2 are some seriously stylish buds that are sure to impress at their lowest-ever price, just £79 at Smart Home Sounds. But it's important to tell you that this deal is only on the Rose Gold model.

If you're keen on the Black model, you'll have part ways with an extra tenner, as they're £89.50 on Amazon.

The Technics EAH-AZ40M2 are noticeably chic buds, especially when you're looking at this excellent deal on the sparkling Rose Gold model.

On top of that, we're happy to recommend them despite their age, with the buds having launched all the way back in 2023 alongside the more expensive EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2, at their current price, as they remain remarkably competitive performers.

Feature-wise, three-way Bluetooth multipoint is one of the most notable additions trickling down from the higher-end models, allowing the seamless connection of three audio devices at once.

Wireless connectivity is also provided via Bluetooth 5.3 and the high-quality LDAC Bluetooth codec, supporting high-resolution audio transmission that some of the buds' biggest rivals offer.

Battery life is not to be sniffed at either, with seven hours of playback with just the buds (or 5.5 hours with ANC enabled), boosted to 24 hours with the charging case (or 18 with ANC enabled).

And then there's the touch-sensitive controls on the outer edges of the buds that are fully customisable for pretty much every function you'd ever need them to have.

Sonically, they'll serve a specific customer with a specific musical taste and technical needs. In our full review, we said: "In providing a neutral, balanced sound, Technics’ cheapest wireless buds will appeal to anyone who wants their music to be truly given space to breathe."

But, in comparison to some of the AZ40M2's biggest rivals like the Sony WF-C700N, they don't bring quite as much oomph and spark, struggling a little bass-wise too.

The sonic landscape is a pleasant one though. So, if you prefer a spacious, open presentation alongside a bevvy of well-performing features, you won't go far wrong for £79 at Smart Home Sounds. Only in Rose Gold.

