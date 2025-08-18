Hurry! Grab this limited time price on these five-star Bose wireless earbuds – before it's too late

The best wireless earbuds are a seriously competitive bunch. And while the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) sit amongst our top picks, the £299 price tag may be a tad too expensive.

Fortunately, there's another set of Bose buds that we'd seriously urge you to consider – the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024), offering a decent chunk of the Ultra's performance at a cheaper price.

And that price is now even cheaper, as the QC buds have dropped to just £129 at Amazon. That's a cool £170 less than their Ultra sibling.

It's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, having witnessed them crashing to £117 for Prime Day, but that was a limited time deal. And, so is this.

So hurry, grab these five-star buds that boast true wireless ANC, good battery life and solid, musical sound, before it's too late.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds (2024) are a seriously competitive pick, especially when it comes to price.

Given a reincarnation from the original QC buds, they entered the market with a brand new look and a whole host of new features.

And it's that new look that makes them immensely comfortable to wear and incredibly secure.

Fit, of course, is a very personal thing and the Bose QC buds come with a Bose stability band, in three different sizes, as well as three sizes of silicone ear tips to suit you.

Though, we did note during our hands-on preview that they were slightly bulkier than other wireless earbuds we've tested. So if you've got small ears, it's worth considering this.

When it comes to features, they boast a nice 8.5 hours of battery life, with an extra 2.5 hours on top from the charging case. This actually outperforms some of the buds' pricier rivals and even Bose's own more expensive siblings.

The buds also support Bluetooth 5.3, SBC and AAC codecs, but it's worth nothing there’s no aptX HD support, which shouldn't be seen as a deal-breaker.

For these buds though, it's the noise-cancelling capabilities that are the real allure. While not as efficient as Bose's more expensive options (and understandably so) they do have true wireless ANC, referred to by Bose as Quiet mode, which can be turned on and off.

Plus, you can switch to Aware mode which is Bose's name for transparency mode. This led us to say in our full review: "Time and again, Bose's noise-cancelling has proved itself to be a cut above the competition and the QuietComfort Earbuds don't disappoint."

And you shouldn't disappoint yourself by missing out on this deal, which sees these five-star Bose buds down to just £129 at Amazon, for a very limited time.

