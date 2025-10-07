Have you been patiently waiting for a discount on the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC? Well, you're in luck.

For Amazon Big Deal Days, the retailer has slashed the price of the impressive wireless buds, as long as you're signed up to Prime.

For just £149 at Amazon, it may only be a £30 saving, but when it comes to a price drop from Apple, we'll take whatever we can get.

And, if you're working on a tighter budget and don't mind sacrificing the ANC, you can pick up the Apple AirPods 4 without ANC for just £105. Either way, you've got yourself a pretty nice deal.

The Apple AirPods 4 with ANC are the newest ‘standard’ AirPods on the market right now, and while they struggle to compete sonically with the five-star AirPods Pro 2, they're still capable of clean, detailed, agile and powerful sound.

And, despite Apple sticking with the 'open' design with no eartips, the AirPods 4 offer surprisingly effective noise cancelling, which is a relief considering you pay extra for the privilege. In fact, we said: "Combining effective noise-cancelling with an open design is no mean feat, and we have to applaud Apple for pulling it off successfully."

While most noise-cancelling earbuds will use eartips for the initial seal for your ear canal, the AirPods 4 target low-level frequencies specifically to cancel outside noise, making for a pretty decent ANC offering.

The 4th-gen AirPods are also equipped with personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, as well as clear voice call capabilities and hands-free gesture controls.

We felt a little disappointed that while Apple quotes a 30-hour battery life you will only get around 20 hours if you use ANC. Still, plenty of time to enjoy your tunes.

All things considered, our expert testers reached this verdict in the full review: "The design won’t be for everyone and the battery life lags behind the competition, but the combination of crowd-pleasing features and performance means these AirPods 4 have plenty to entice and recommend. If you’re an Apple user, you should try these earbuds out."

And you should definitely try them out by taking advantage of the £149 price tag at Amazon right now, but you'll have to be quick.

