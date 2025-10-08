Looking for top-tier wireless buds during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days? You can secure the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for the lowest price we have seen – and all you need to do is be subscribed to Prime.

For just £189 at Amazon, these five-star buds could be yours in Black, Lunar Blue or White for this incredible price (if you're quick!)

Once holding a top spot in our best wireless earbuds, and toppled only by their successor, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen), and still holding strong as one of our favourite sports and workout earbuds. These are some seriously lovely buds.

Plus, the OGs are a lot cheaper than the 2nd Gen – £100 less in fact. So, if you're working on a budget but still want buds that nail comfort, noise-cancelling and sound quality, these are it.

Save £111 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £300 now £189 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds boast punchy, musical sound, solid, weighty bass, excellent active noise cancelling and are also seriously comfortable. Until they lost their spot among our favourite earbuds to the 2nd Gen model, they were considered to be some of best buds money can buy. They are now available at £111 off though; that's a seriously competitive price.

The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds would have set you back £300 once upon a time. That pricepoint has been handed over to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) along with its spot atop our best wireless earbuds list.

But, just because they are now considered 'old', it doesn't mean they're not still spectacular buds. After all, we gave them five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award when they first came out.

With this drop to just £189 at Amazon for Prime Day, their new price tag is seriously competitive among their biggest rivals, the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Pro 2.

But let's stop the comparisons and focus on what the OG QuiteComfort Ultra's are great at. We'll start with their most impressive feature – noise-cancelling.

The technology is powered by Bose's CustomTune calibration tech: the noise around you is surveyed by a tone that will then adjust your sound to suit your surroundings.

Then, there's Aware mode that takes things one step further, balancing out the noise of your music and your environment when you need to hear a bit of both. Plus, a few other customisable presets are built-in, too.

While we found the addition of Immersive Audio (Bose's spatial audio tech) a little hit and miss during testing, it's a welcome addition to be able to choose between Still and Motion, depending on how you're moving.

When it comes to sound, our expert testers say in their full review: "If you were expecting the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds to sound identical to the model they replace you might be surprised.

“Yes, Bose has kept the same tonal characteristics which is great in terms of consistency. There’s a familiar richness and fullness to the sound, but the new buds have a bit more of a skip in their step."

Feature-wise, they are a huge step up from their predecessors, improving call quality by suppressing background noise and prioritising the mic on each bud depending on which is experiencing the least noise.

Let's not forget they are also seriously comfy with super-soft Bose tips that don't burrow in your ears, but still manage to maintain a great seal.

