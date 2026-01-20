Looking for great audio on a budget? The five-star Røde NTH-100s are now down to £89 at Amazon, a significant drop from their £149 launch price.

It doesn't get much better, especially for content creators who are audio editing one minute and relaxing to music the next. We rate them as some of the best wired headphones in their class and even crowned them a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 winner.

They may have been £5 cheaper during Black Friday, but this 40% discount remains an incredible deal on some of the best headphones around.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save 40% Røde NTH-100: was £149 now £89 at Amazon Get a whopping £60 off Røde's five-star wired headphones that deliver sound that is both eloquent and revealing. I love my pair and find them an ideal partner for video editing and listening to music while working. Both black and white colourways are discounted. Røde NTH-100 review

The Australian audio manufacturer has judged the clamping force of these closed-back wired cans nicely, while ‘CoolTech’ gel in the memory-foam earcups means they can be used comfortably for hours at a time. Røde’s ‘FitLock’ system also means that once you have adjusted the headband into a comfortable position, you can secure it in place.

The headphones are supplied with a 2.4m cable that has a 3.5mm jack at one end and a ‘twist-to-lock’ plug at the other.

Their 40mm drivers have a claimed frequency response of 5Hz - 35kHz, which comfortably covers the human hearing range.

During our testing, we found them an “almost fanatically insightful and revealing listen, happy to dish all the details no matter how minor and/or fleeting.”

Their midrange really stands out too: “Even the most slight variations in tone or timbre are picked up on, even momentary shifts in harmonic detail are identified – so without being in any way dispassionate, the Røde are as informative as a 24-hour rolling news channel.”

It’s rare to find a pair of headphones that are suitable for both casual listening and business-like purposes, such as mixing or monitoring. But what is especially remarkable about the NTH-100 is they do an adequate job of both, which is almost unheard of at this price point.

Now that they’re retailing for almost half our testing price, these already-remarkable qualities seem pretty incredible. On that note, if you’re in the market for some wired headphones this Christmas, we strongly encourage you to take a look at the NTH-100 for £89 at Amazon.

