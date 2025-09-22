With the rise of the best wireless headphones, we could be in danger of forgetting that there are still a lot of benefits to owning a pair of the best wired headphones instead.

Pound for pound, they sound better than Bluetooth alternatives, they are more sustainable, and you don't have to remember to keep them charged.

If I were to recommend one pair right now, it would have to be the Røde NTH-100, which is now discounted down to £109 on Amazon. They have been a little cheaper before, but this is still a fantastic price, and there are no guarantees they'll be dropping any lower any time soon.

Best Røde wired headphones deal

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save 27% Røde NTH-100: was £149 now £109 at Amazon A saving of £40 off some of the best wired headphones on the market right now is not to be sniffed at. Not only are they comfortable for hours at a time, but most importantly they deliver eloquent and revealing sound. Considering their status as multiple Award winners, this is not an offer to be missed.

The Røde NTH-100 are some of the best-value wired headphones we've tested in the past few years. Many rivals have come and gone, yet there's something about the mighty NTH-100 that continues to impress us, even after roughly three years at the top.

If I had a friend looking to buy a pair of well-priced wired cans at a discount during Prime Day, it would be the Røde every time. The NTH-100 are headphones for all seasons, with an eloquent, revealing sound that strikes a lovely balance between nuance and dynamism.

If you were to give me a pair tomorrow and tell me I had to live with them for ever, I'd be totally set, especially given that the NTH-100 seem comfortable with almost anything that you throw at them. Like the best wired headphones around, they have the flexibility to adapt to a diverse array of genres, styles and instruments.

They might heat your ears eventually, but overall, this is a nice pair of headphones to wear. The memory foam earcups feel premium and substantial, whereas the cans' clamping force is expertly judged.

If you're serious about sound and don't want to spend a packet, check out this Røde NTH-100 Amazon deal.

