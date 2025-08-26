Don’t miss out! Sennheiser's supremely comfortable open-back headphones drop to their lowest price yet

Good news: the Sennheiser HD 505 can now be yours for £195 at Amazon, down from their usual £230 asking price – a solid £35 saving on these accomplished open-back headphones that impressed us with their featherlight comfort and smooth, refined sound signature.

At just 237g, these cans stand out immediately for their comparatively lightweight construction, making marathon listening sessions a breeze where heavier rivals often become tiresome.

That copper-accented design isn't just for show either – Sennheiser has crafted these headphones with ergonomic consideration, using soft velour earcups and well-cushioned synthetic leather headbanding that distributes weight evenly across the head.

The real magic, though, happens when you press play. Those 120-ohm transducers deliver what Sennheiser describes as "clear, analytic sound" across an impressive 12Hz to 38.5kHz frequency range, but more importantly, they achieve this without the treble harshness that can plague lesser designs.

The engineers have angled the drivers forward within each earcup, creating an expansive soundstage that mimics nearfield monitor speakers.

During our testing, voices emerged with particular finesse and clarity, while the open-back design allowed music to breathe naturally without that enclosed, boxed-in quality you get from closed designs.

Bass response remains controlled and agile rather than overpowering, though those seeking more muscular and impactful might prefer punchier alternatives like the Austrian Audio Hi-X65 or Grado SR325x.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The smooth and easy-going HD 505 prove refreshingly unfussy with source equipment too, working happily with everything from basic laptop outputs to dedicated DACs without demanding expensive partnering kit. The 1.8m cable provides ample reach for desktop setups, and it ends in a 3.5mm jack connector with a 6.3mm adapter included.

It’s important to reiterate that these are open-back headphones, meaning that sound leakage makes them primarily suited for home listening rather than on the go or in shared spaces. But for dedicated listening sessions, that openness contributes significantly to their spacious, natural presentation.

At this 15 per cent discounted price, the HD 505 headphones represent compelling value. They may not match the rhythmic intensity of Grado's offerings or the robust build quality of Austrian Audio's alternatives, but these Sennheiser headphones' combination of comfort, refinement and easy-going nature at this level make them particularly appealing for extended listening sessions.

