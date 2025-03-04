Activo's wired in-ear headphones aim for an explosive sound that won't break the bank

Astell & Kern's more lifestyle and wallet-friendly sub-brand Activo has announced the launch of its first pair of wired in-ear headphones. The new Volcano IEMs are built to provide a "powerful and refined listening experience" at an affordable price, a similar trick the brand attempted to pull with the Activo P1 portable music player – which at £399 / $430 is more reasonably priced than A&K's more premium fare.

Each Volcano earpiece houses a triple driver array consisting of a single 8mm and dual 6mm dynamic drivers, offering what Active promises is a "deep, thrilling sound that enhances every music experience". Central to the Volcano’s performance is an optimised internal port system that aims to provide a more natural, balanced sound across the frequencies, with the port’s tapered structure letting sound flow more freely in pursuit of a smooth, immersive listen.

Crafted from durable yet lightweight polycarbonate material, the Volcano's ergonomically designed housing also aims to complement the drivers' sonic performance while promoting a stable, comfortable fit.

(Image credit: Activo)

The wired in-ears come equipped with Activo's hybrid cable which blends a silver-plated wire with an oxygen-free copper wire for "exceptional clarity and a comfortable listening experience". What's more, you get swappable 3.5mm, 4.4mm, and USB-C connectors included in the box, which means you can connect the wired in-ears to a wide range of devices and sources, regardless of the inputs available.

Activo includes three sets of silicone ear tips alongside three pairs of memory foam tips (both in small, medium and large) to help find the best fit for your ears.

The Activo Volcano in-ears are available now, priced at £99 / $80.

