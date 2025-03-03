2025 could be the year we see a successor to the Sony WF-1000XM5, Sony’s hugely talented flagship wireless earbuds. But, we’ve heard very little about a potential WF-1000XM6 model if indeed that’s what they will be called.

However, I’ve recently been distracted by rumours and rumblings about a completely different pair of Sony wireless earbuds, a potential successor to the step-down WF-C700N. These five-star wireless earbuds were crowned Product of the Year in the wireless earbuds category at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024, so a new version, which it appears will be called the WF-C710N, has the potential to be huge news.

When I first experienced the WF-C700N back in April 2023, I was blown away by the level of performance I heard for the money. Not only did I find them small, perfectly pocketable and super-comfortable to wear, but I was seriously impressed by the level of sound quality on offer.

Sure, their expensive siblings, the WF-1000XM5, could better them, but the WF-C700N offer a chunk of the performance for a fraction of the price (and even more if you can find a tempting wireless earbuds deal).

While there’s no doubt in my mind that they’re a no-brainer at the money, there’s one area where I think there is some room for improvement. The noise-cancelling is very subtle and it feels as though they could isolate you from more frequencies when you compare them to some other noise-cancelling earbuds.

This is why I was interested to read about the latest spec leaks for their potential successor which, according to the rumours, is looking increasingly likely to be called the WF-C710N.

According to specs leaked to thewalkmanblog, it looks as though the new model will wield new dual noise-cancelling microphones. I’m really hoping this will result in a boost to the ANC experience, especially if the earbuds also get a boost in processing power, which will likely be required to improve their performance.

I’m not expecting them to be able to trouble the likes of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, but even if there’s a decent boost in the ANC department and sound quality is up to scratch, these earbuds could have the potential to be the earbuds of the year.

Elsewhere, besides a funky new transparent finish (which I happen to think looks very fetching), the leak states that an improved 5mm driver will be used, so it’ll be interesting to see if Sony manages to keep the sonic character of the originals that we’ve come to love so much – and if they do, can they push the envelope even further?

Battery life appears to be getting a tiny boost too, rising to 8.5 hours compared to 7.5 hours on the original, and up to 30 hours of total playback from the case, versus 15 hours from the current model.

It also looks like the earbuds might be getting touch controls, which I’m slightly less convinced about. The single button built into the surface of each earpiece works well on the WF-C700N, so I hope any new touch controls are responsive and easy to use and offer a range of useful customisation options.

Rumours point to a potential May launch for the WF-C710N, so fingers crossed we don’t have too much longer to wait before all the rumours and leaks are backed up by a physical product. This is one pair of new wireless earbuds I’d be very keen to get my hands on.

