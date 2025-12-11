On-ear headphones are certainly a bit of a niche, but they provide a great middle ground between in-ear and over-ear styles.

Perching 'on' your ears makes them lightweight and comfy to wear, but also keeps you fully aware of the noise around you.

And right now, our favourite on-ear headphones have dropped in price.

The Grado SR325x are the best-value performers we have tested, and you can grab a pair for just £247 at Richer Sounds. That's 25% off!

Grado's distinctive range of wired headphones has long impressed us, and the performance-first Grado SR325x are no different.

These multi-award-winning wired, open-back on-ears are ideal for home listening. They offer highly entertaining, smooth sound that has good bass authority.

Our expert testers say in their review of the Grado cans: “These wired headphones have always been detailed and articulate performers, and that hasn’t changed, but the ‘x’ generation sounds that bit more precise and insightful.”

It is important to note though, as is the case with open-back headphones in general, that they do leak a fair bit of sound both in and out. These, really, are headphones for home use, rather than the commute or office.

To get the most out of the SR325x, pair them with a DAC or decent audio source such as a portable music player.

While they boast an industrial design that that might not be everyone's cup of tea, what you get from these cans is a ruggedness and durability that's hard to find.

In our full review, we say: “We have used numerous pairs of Grado Prestige headphones over the years and they have needed little more than semi-regular earpad changes to keep going.”

And even better news: long-lasting they undoubtedly are; but they're also reduced in price down to just £247 at Richer Sounds.

