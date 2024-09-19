3 of 2024's best step-down OLED TVs prices are crashing – but the best is yet to come

If you’re shopping for a fancy new OLED there’s plenty to get excited about right now. Specifically, that we've seen huge savings appear on three five-star OLED TVs in rapid succession.

This started when we spotted huge savings on the five star LG C4 and cutting edge LG G4. Deals first started appearing on both during Prime Day in July, but things escalated earlier this month, when both the C4 and G4 dropped to their lowest prices ever.

This meant you could grab the 42-inch model of the LG C4 OLED TV for £879, a healthy £529 saving on its regular £1399 price. Above it, the flagship 55-inch LG G4 – which our reviewers still describe as the best premium option available in our best OLED TV guide – dropped to sell for £1699 at Richer Sounds. That is a £700 saving on its normal price and the best we’ve ever seen it sell for to date.

Not content to just dethrone the LG C4 as our recommendation to most people after we finished reviewing it earlier in September, Sony then got in on the action with its Bravia 8. Amazon slashed the price of every size of the OLED, but we were particularly shocked to see the 55-inch Bravia 8 sell for £1619, a £580 saving on the £2199 it normally costs.

As a final nail in the coffin, Philips decided to get involved, with Richer Sounds slashing the price of every size of the firm’s OLED809 – which also happened to score a perfect five stars when we tested it. Here, the premier deal lets you pre-order the 77-inch Philips OLED809 for £2199. That’s a £1050 saving on its £3249 RRP and the cheapest price we’ve seen on any 77-inch step-down OLED that has launched this year.

Prices have since gone up on all three sets, but the early cuts are still weird. Why is that weird? Because we’ve not seen new OLED TVs launched this year get such hefty price drops this early in their lifecycle before. Normally the best deals would target the older OLEDs from last year, as retailers rush to clear stock. I even penned an opinion piece in 2023 explaining this is a key reason why we tend to take a while before recommending new OLED TVs over their predecessors.

So if you a new OLED TV right now, you’re probably feeling pretty great and for good reasons – trust me, having seen every one of the three TVs mentioned above, I can confirm you’ll likely be happy with any of them, especially if you’re coming off an ageing Plasma, LCD or early OLED.

But, for those that can, I’d strongly suggest waiting a little longer before pulling the trigger for one key reason – Black Friday is fast approaching.

Black Friday used to be a key shopping event that started in the US and happened on the last Friday of November, just after Thanksgiving. But it has recently grown to cover pretty much all of November and become an international phenomenon. It is also no longer limited to Amazon, with a number of big name specialist hi-fi and home cinema retailers also getting in on the action in recent years.

The event usually brings with it a number of excellent OLED TV deals as a result. Last year these included the first solid deals on the then flagship LG C3 whose 42-inch size dropped to sell for £899 during the event.

With the C4 already having crossed that price threshold, I can't help but wonder how much further it will drop during Black Friday and I think, and hope, that the best OLED TV deals are yet to come.

