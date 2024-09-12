Black Friday comes early: the LG G4 OLED TV hits lowest ever price with £900 off

One of our favourite OLED TVs of the year so far has dropped to its lowest price ever. The 55-inch LG G4 is now £1699 at Richer Sounds – that's £100 cheaper than its previous best price, and a whopping £700 off the RRP.

Want to go bigger? You're in luck – there are similar savings at the larger sizes too. You'll need to be a member of Richer Sounds' VIP Club, but it's free to join.

LG rarely puts a foot wrong with its OLED TVs, and as we found in our review, its flagship LG G4 carries on that trend. While it might not reinvent the wheel, we still found it took a clear step forward, with its second-generation MLA OLED technology showing improvements in every area that we loved it for so much in the first place.

Highlights include an outstanding HDR performance, wonderfully immersive and accurate colours and stellar motion-handling. Add its excellent suite of gaming features, and it makes for a fantastic option for any home-cinema enthusiast looking to invest in a next-generation OLED.

You might want to add a soundbar to it for the very best home cinema experience, but the picture performance here more than makes up for its slightly lacking sound. We love how slim it is when wall mounted too, making it the perfect TV if you want to win back some floor space. This model doesn't come with a stand, so you'll have to buy one separately if you don't want it wall-mounted.

You won't find a flagship OLED of this quality any cheaper. If you're ready to buy your next TV, this is a superb option at its best ever price.

