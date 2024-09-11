OLED TV prices make no sense right now – and that's great if you're after an LG C4

After a new TV? Heard good things about OLED? But not got loads of space? Well, I have some good news for you.

After just doing a huge bargain hunt and updating our general best OLED TV deals page, I’ve spotted a fantastic saving that is so good, I may have posted some profanity when I asked my colleagues to double check the price and make sure I hadn't hallucinated it.

Specifically, the 42-inch model of the LG C4 OLED TV is currently retailing for £879, a healthy £529 saving on its regular £1399 price.

LG OLED42C4 OLED TV £1399 £879 at Amazon (save £520)

The 42-inch C4 is one of the best deals doing the rounds for anyone on the hunt for a small OLED. The dinky unit shares the same core DNA as the larger 48-inch model we gave five-stars to earlier this year and at this price is excellent value.

That’s a solid discount at the best of times and the cheapest price we’ve seen the TV retail for since it launched earlier this year. But the real reason my discipline slipped and I let a bad word out when I saw it, is that this means the 42-inch C4 is currently only £20 more expensive than last year’s 42-inch LG C3. You read that right – £20.

This is a big deal as traditionally our buying advice would be to opt for an older OLED if you want the best TV deal possible.

But at this price, that advice has gone out of the window and we’d wholeheartedly recommend any bargain hunter opt for the C4. Trust me, as a guy who has spent more hours in our viewing room looking at both sets, in some instances, side-by-side, the improvements you get on the newer model are well worth the extra £20.

We’re still in the process of reviewing the 42-inch model (it’s currently set up in our viewing room next to the 48-inch LG C4). But thus far every other size of the LG C4 we’ve tested has impressed enough for our team of home cinema experts to award them a perfect five-star rating.

Highlights include a wonderfully accurate but engaging picture that made every test disc and movie we threw at our review units look great. The flawless gaming features include four full speed HDMI 2.1 inputs, which are required to let modern PCs, as well as the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 games consoles, run at full speed. Most TVs only have two of these inputs, one of which doubles as an eARC, which is needed if you want to connect a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

The only downside, speaking of audio, is that the C4’s inbuilt speakers are poor, even by TV standards, so we’d 100 per cent recommend investing in a soundbar, like the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), to partner with it.

But even with that caveat it's still a fantastic TV and one of the best small OLEDs money can buy. Myself and the wider home cinema reviews team even said as much in our review, concluding: “The LG C4 is an easy recommendation for those who want a truly cinematic experience without sacrificing loads of space.”

This is especially true as the C4's main rival, the Bravia 8, while also enjoying some atypically early discounts, isn't available in sizes below 55-inches. Which in my mind makes this 42-inch LG C4 deal, particularly worth considering if you want a small OLED.

