Hi-fi fans assemble! Save up to £100 with these five-star Cambridge Audio deals

Spring has sprung and, like the tentative daffodils poking their heads out from beneath the damp soil, some major bargains are beginning to bloom into life. The Amazon Spring Deal Days is currently live, offering major discounts on a truckload of superb headphones.

Happily, Amazon isn't the only place you'll find a bargain. Esteemed British brand Cambridge Audio has been on a hot streak of form right now (see the new CXN100 streamer as proof), and now it's dragging its prices down in celebration of winter's long overdue departure. Richer Sounds is getting in on the act, too, with many of Cambridge's finest models seeing their RRPs fall at the reputable retailer.

The last time we saw savings this good was the Black Friday sales, during which three of Cambridge Audio's excellent CX series 2 products – the CXA81 integrated amplifier, CXN (V2) music streamer and CXC CD transport – all enjoyed major discounts.

Now Cambridge Audio is cutting consumer costs once again, and while those discounts aren't all on the same products, the deals are no less enticing. Here are the best savings we have found so far...

Cambridge Audio CXC <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=36294&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cambridgeaudio.com%2Fgbr%2Fen%2Fproducts%2Fhi-fi%2Fcx-series%2Fcxc" data-link-merchant="cambridgeaudio.com""> was £499 now £399 at Cambridge Audio (save £100)

A well-made CD transport sporting multiple digital connections and handsome build quality, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/cambridge-audio/cxc/review" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="cambridgeaudio.com"">Cambridge Audio CXC remains an excellent hi-fi unit. We originally the CXC at around £300 in 2015, but prices rose to £499 due to inflation, making a saving of £100 very welcome in these tricky times. The CXC delivers a clean, crisp performance with soaring highs, neat bass and a wicked sense of timing. If you already have a DAC in your system, this CXC could be just the ticket.

Five stars.

Deal also at <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fcambridge-audio-cxc-lunar-grey.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="cambridgeaudio.com"">Richer Sounds

Cambridge Audio AXA35 <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fcambridge-audio-axa35-lunar-grey.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com""> was £349 now £299 at Richer Sounds (save £50<a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fcambridge-audio-cxc-lunar-grey.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" target="_blank">)

Despite its slightly advancing years, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/cambridge-audio-axa35" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">Cambridge Audio AXA35 remains one of the finest budget amplifiers we've tested in recent times. Like The Simpsons, the AXA35 boasts a near-universal appeal, offering a cheap and convenient way to get a punchy, precise sound without costing a fortune. It's a winner, especially with this £50 discount.

Five stars.

Deal also at <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=36294&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cambridgeaudio.com%2Fgbr%2Fen%2Fproducts%2Fhi-fi%2Fax%2Faxa35%3F_gl%3D1%2A1uyycr6%2A_up%2AMQ..%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwkuqvBhAQEiwA65XxQL8yov5iJQHqyJMRehFRmrr1qFszA-bI2-mRsvlx7cfpZTt9jYoK6xoCezUQAvD_BwE" data-link-merchant="cambridgeaudio.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">Cambridge Audio



Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=36294&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cambridgeaudio.com%2Fgbr%2Fen%2Fproducts%2Fhi-fi%2Fdacmagic%2Fdacmagic-200m" data-link-merchant="cambridgeaudio.com""> was £549 now £399 at Cambridge Audio (save £150)

Cambridge's rather fancily named <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/cambridge-audio-dacmagic-200m" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="cambridgeaudio.com"">DacMagic 200M remains a hugely versatile DAC and headphone amp that will accommodate pretty much every music source you have. The 200M is as musical and insightful as anything you'll find at this level, with a £150 discount making it a steal. A former What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, this is the definition of a "safe buy".

Five stars.

Deal also at <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fcambridge-audio-dacmagic-200m-black-1.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="cambridgeaudio.com"">Richer Sounds

Cambridge Audio Alva Duo MC/MM <a href="https://fan.go2jump.org/aff_c?offer_id=6217&aff_id=1&source=whathifi&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.richersounds.com%2Fcambridge-duo-graphite.html" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"" target="_blank"> was £299 now £199 at Richer Sounds (save £100)

Like the AXA35 above, the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/cambridge/duo-mcmm/review" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">Alva Duo has been around for a few years, but it's barely aged a day. Another five-star performer, the Duo is sonically sophisticated and promotes a full-bodied, musical and snappy sound. It looks a treat, is a pleasure to use and there's even a built-in headphone amp. £100 off? Yes, please.

Five stars.

Deal also at <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=36294&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cambridgeaudio.com%2Fgbr%2Fen%2Fproducts%2Fhi-fi%2Falva%2Fduo" data-link-merchant="cambridgeaudio.com"" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="richersounds.com"">Cambridge Audio

MORE:

Check out all the best hi-fi and audio deals on five-star products

Read our latest Cambridge Audio CXN100 review

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to get the best sound from your CD player

9 Amazon Spring Day Deals on fantastic headphones and earbuds

