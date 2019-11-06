Listen to the What Hi-Fi? playlist

Every time a new issue of What Hi-Fi? is published – that's 13 times a year – we update our playlist with a new selection of the music we've been listening to (and testing with) in the past month.

And guess what, it's now that time.

The Awards issue of What Hi-Fi? is now on sale, where we detail our 111 best products of the year and reveal the 26 Products of the Year – one in each category – as well as the winners of four special Awards.

As ever, there's a new entry to the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame, we name our favourite innovation of the year and the recipient of our Outstanding Contribution Award, as well as the product thousands of you voted for in the Readers' Award.

(Image credit: Future)

Before we get to that, though, there's a full First Tests section. With a full mix of hi-fi and home cinema on offer, we have full reviews for you on products from Naim, Marantz, Dali, Apple, Epson and Samsung.

Naturally, you're going to need something to test out all your new wireless kit with, so here's a list of 20 songs – handpicked by our editorial team – we've been using for our reviews this month.

Happy listening!

To listen to the playlist via the streaming service of your choice, just click on the relevant link below to load up on new music.

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Spotify playlist 2019

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Tidal playlist Awards 2019

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Deezer playlist Awards 2019

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Qobuz playlist Awards 2019