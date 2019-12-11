Every time a new issue of What Hi-Fi? is published – that's 13 times a year – we update our playlist with a new selection of the music we've been listening to (and testing with) in the past month.

And guess what, it's now that time.

The January 2020 issue of What Hi-Fi? is now on sale, which means a brand new year and, if you're a Spotify user, a brand new playlist to follow. (Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz users will still get a separate playlist to enjoy each month.)

We're going wireless to kick off 2020, pitting some premium one-box speakers against each other to find out which is the best you can buy for £500-£100, and rounding up our favourite on-ear noise-cancelling headphones that'll envelope you in class-leading sound.

(Image credit: Future)

We'll also tell you all you need to know about Sony 360 Reality Audio, guide you through the festive period with a range of gifts and advice features, and offer up a full complement of first tests.

That of course all comes with our comprehensive buying guide, and our pick of the best albums of 2019 to test your system.

Naturally, you're going to need something to test out all your new kit with, so here's a list of 20 songs – handpicked by our editorial team – we've been using for our reviews this month.

Happy listening!

To listen to the playlist via the streaming service of your choice, just click on the relevant link below to load up on new music.

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Spotify playlist 2020

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Tidal playlist January 2020

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Deezer playlist January 2020

Listen: What Hi-Fi? Qobuz playlist January 2020