I tested 2023's best and this Panasonic MZ2000 TV deal is the one tempting me this Black Friday

Black Friday is here and we’ve already seen plenty of amazing discounts on everything from award-winning OLEDs, like the Sony A80L , to massive savings on 98-inch behemoths like the TCL 98P745.

And while our advice to most people is to go for our product of the year award winner, for me there’s one specific TV deal edging me closer and closer to burning a sizable hole in my bank balance this Black Friday .

Specifically, it’s a deal on Peter Tyson that lets you grab the 55-inch Panasonic MZ2000 for £1999, a £700 saving on its regular £2699 RRP.

Panasonic TX-55MZ2000B was £2699, now £1999 at Peter Tyson (save £700) The Panasonic MZ2000 isn’t a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner, but during our tests we found it's a fantastic choice for people who value authenticity over flashy processing tricks to get a true “as the director intended” experience. And at this price, it’s a fantastic deal.

Now, £700 off a 5-star flagship TV packing next-generation, brightness-boosting MLA tech is not something to be sniffed at, but for most people the reason this is controversial for a couple of reasons.

First, because there are bigger savings to be had on its direct rival, the 5-star LG G3 , Jump on over to our best LG G3 Black Friday deals guide and you’ll see you can get it for £1579 at some retailers, making it a better performance per-pound option, especially if you’re a gamer as it has four full fat HDMI 2.1 inputs rather than the two seen on the MZ2000.

It’s a similar story with our TV product of the year winner. Look at the current Sony A80L Black Friday deals and you’ll see the 55-inch model is currently selling for just £1399.

But the reason I’m obsessed with the MZ2000 despite it costing more is pretty simple – it delivers better performance in a key metric I personally value above better gaming connectivity and pure cost.

I’m talking about “authenticity”. Panasonic always puts an emphasis on trying to deliver “as the director intended” picture quality on its sets. Having sat in our test room, helping run the MZ2000 head-to-head with its rivals, this is one area it has a small, but definite lead over the G3, A80L, and pretty much every other set this year outside of the much more expensive Sony A95L.

This is why our TV/AV Editor Tom Parsons concluded in his Panasonic MZ2000 review :

“This is a superb TV that delivers the authenticity for which Panasonic is renowned with an extra hit of bright impact, plus a weighty, solid sonic presentation.”

This is why for me, specifically, the MZ2000 is currently the most tempting Black Friday TV deal I’ve seen, even though it’s not the one I’d recommend to most people.

MORE:

These are the Black Friday OLED TV deals we recommend

Check out our picks of the best OLED TVs