Best Sony A80L Black Friday deals – big savings on this Award-winning OLED TV

The hottest tech in TV land this year is undeniably QD-OLED and MLA, but TVs featuring one or the other of those are still very expensive. What's more, 'standard' OLED TVs still have a lot to offer, as Sony A80l proves.

In our glowing Sony A80L review, we gave this TV five stars for its beautiful image quality that's detailed, dynamic and authentic, alongside its impressive audio. Put simply, this is a fantastic TV – so much so that we made it the TV Product of the Year in the recent What Hi-Fi? Awards.

The only issue for the A80L is that it's priced a bit higher than some rivals. It's worth spending some extra on, but you should still make sure you get the best deal possible. Thankfully, Black Friday is here, so prices are crashing, and we're here to bring the best deals directly to you.

If you're looking to treat yourself to our pick for 2023's best TV and one of the best gaming TVs, make sure to check out the deals below.

Sony XR-55A80L (55 inch)

Launch price: £2399 / $1900

55-inch TVs are routinely the most popular, so as you'd expect, there's a ton of competition in the space, especially when it comes to premium OLED sets.

However, with the A80L, you're getting just about everything you could want, such as a 4K OLED panel, robust HDR support by way of HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, Google TV smarts, four HDMI ports including two 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 ports, eARC, a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, and ALLM.

But the A80L doesn't just come with excellent specs, it can even outcompete some of our favourite OLED TVs, such as LG's C3 OLED. In our head-to-head comparison between the A80L and the C3, we said that 'if you're anything other than a very hardcore gamer, the Sony A80L is a better buy than the LG C3'.

Unless you're a gamer in desperate need of more HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby Vision gaming, or HGiG, the A80L is overall a great TV for just about anybody.

Sony XR-65A80L (65 inch)

Launch price: £2999 / $2600

If you think size matters, 55 inches might not be enough for you, but the 65-inch A80L could be the perfect fit: big but not too big.

You don't have to worry about differences in performance or design when it comes to the larger model: you're getting the same quality you get with the 55-inch model in a bigger size.

This means impressive HDR performance; a brilliantly solid, three-dimensional image; outstanding detail across clothing, skin, and complex patterns; and an overall dedication to balance in vibrance and contrast.

Sony XR-77A80L (77 inch)

Launch price: £4499 / $3600

If you need a massive TV, smaller sizes just won't get the job done, no matter how excellent they might be. Thankfully, the A80L is also available as a 77-inch model.

As is the case with the 55-inch and 65-inch models, the 77-inch set has the same great features as its smaller siblings and, while we've not tested this specific version, we expect it to perform just as impressively, too.

We feel safe in saying that you can expect fantastic image quality, replete with the perfect blacks offered up by OLED tech, alongside some impressive gaming performance that will make next-gen games look amazing.

Sony XR-83A80L (83 inch)

Launch price: £5499 / $5500

If you're looking for a truly cinematic experience at home, absolutely massive is the only way to go, and that's where the 83-inch version of the A80L comes in.

We've not tested this specific version but we've interrogated the specs and see no reason that it shouldn't perform just as well as the smaller models while adding a hefty extra dose of epicness.

It should actually sound better than its smaller siblings (it's usually the case that bigger TVs sound better), but if you're going this large and premium with your TV, you should really match it with a similarly impressive home theatre system if you can.

