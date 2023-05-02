Sony A80L vs LG C3: which step-down OLED TV should you buy?

QD-OLED and MLA TVs might be dominating the headlines, but they're also prohibitively expensive, and that means that most of us looking for a premium TV experience will stick to buying standard OLED TVs for the time being.

Not that these TVs are cheap, of course. You'll still be dropping a pretty penny, and with the TV likely to have a significant role in your home setup for years to come, making the right decision is crucial.

That's where we come in. We've harnessed our decades of industry experience – and thorough testing process – to compare two of the best mid-market TVs of 2023: the Sony A80L and LG C3. Wondering which is for you? Let's find out.

Sony A80L vs LG C3: price

We've tested the 55-inch version of the Sony A80L (product code: Sony XR-55A80L), which launched at £2399 / $1900 (around AU$4485). The 55-inch C3 is £2100 / $1900 (around AU$TBC3925), so cheaper in the UK but the same price in the US.

That theme largely holds true as you move up the sizes, although the pricing of the 83-inch model is an anomaly, as you can see from this table:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size Sony A80L LG C3 42 No such model £1500 / $1400 / AU$TBC 48 No such model £1600 / $1500 / AU$TBC 55 £2399 / $1900 / AU$TBC £2100 / $1900 / AU$TBC 65 £2999 / $2600 / AU$TBC £2900 / $2600 / AU$TBC 77 £4499 / $3600 / AU$TBC £4000 / $3600 / AU$TBC 83 £5499 / $5500 / AU$TBC £6500 / $5300 / AU$TBC

It's early days for both TVs and both will receive discounts over time, though it is worth noting that LG's models tend to drop in price faster and further than Sony's.

Sony A80L vs LG C3: design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Agent Elvis)

The A80L carries on the same minimalist design language of its predecessor, the A80K. The screen has a very thin bezel, and narrow feet that look like a pair of ice skates. You can position these feet wide or narrow – the former makes the TV more stable, but the latter means it'll fit on a narrower TV cabinet. They can also be fitted to raise the TV a little in order to fit in a soundbar.

The TV is very slim around the edges but does have a portlier mid section in order to house the drivers, processing innards and actuators for the in-screen sound system.

All in all, it's a good-looking set, just a little uninspiring.

The C3 looks practically identical to its predecessor, the Award-winning C2. It has a slim build, narrow bezels and generally looks pretty sharp. It comes with a more conventional stand than the A80L's, and one that should fit most tables or TV cabinets. Want to wall-mount it? A bracket will cost you extra.

Neither TV moves the dial in terms of design, but the A80L wins this round for the versatility of its setup.

Sony A80L vs LG C3: features

(Image credit: LG)

Neither model is a range-topper, so they both miss out on some features that the brands' premium TVs offer. But they still have a lot going for them.

The A80L's Cognitive Processor XR has a new XR Clear Image feature, which should help upscale content to 4K more accurately. The LG C3 counters this with its new Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, which brings some new picture processing features: AI Super Upscaling Pro upscales content to 4K while reducing noise but preserving intentional film grain; OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro breaks the image down into 20,000 zones (rather than the 5000 of before) for separate HDR optimisation; Object Enhancer sharpens foreground characters and props; and HDR Expression Enhancer applies specific tone mapping to those foreground elements.

The A80L's Google TV operating system offers all the usual streaming services with their respective AV formats, so Disney+ has audio in Dolby Atmos, for example. But then so does the C3's new webOS 2023.

In terms of HDR, the A80L supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HLG, but not HDR10+, which the C3 does. But that's hardly a dealbreaker. far more significant is the A80L's ability to stream films in higher quality courtesy of Sony's Bravia Core service, which is only available on select Sony TVs.

On the gaming front, Sony has made some strides to try and catch up with its rivals, it's done that through additions such as the new Game Menu, which brings together all the gaming-specific features so you can switch them on or off and tweak them. These include motion blur, black depth, VRR, and the ability to add a crosshair to the centre of the screen. But the C3 is still the gaming king: not only does it have four HDMI 2.1 sockets with full support for the advanced 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM features of the Xbox Series X and PS5 (the A80L only has two HDMI 2.1s), it also supports Dolby Vision gaming up to the full 4K/120Hz, and has an HGiG mode for improved HDR tone mapping with many games. Its Game Optimiser menu is more comprehensive than Sony's Game Menu too, with quick access to the likes of HDR game settings. It also has some new features this year, most notably a new game audio sub-menu for adjusting game-specific sound settings.

And the C3 comes in a desk-friendly 42-inch model, making it a perfect monitor stand-in for gamers. The A80L only goes down to 55 inches.

Audio? The A80L has the upper hand. Its Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system uses actuators placed behind the screen to make sound come from the exact part of the picture. The C3, meanwhile, offers a more standard 2.2-channel sound system, though its processor can up-mix all sound to 9.1.2 virtual channels, and the audio system can work in conjunction with one of LG's new soundbars.

Sony A80L vs LG C3: picture

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Agent Elvis)

This is where things get a bit tricky. We've not yet tested the LG C3, so can't comment definitively on its picture quality. But we can make some educated guesses...

It's an OLED Evo model, which uses LG Display's latest WOLED ('white' OLED) panel technology. We would expect this to perform similarly to last year's C2, and as we've mentioned, the C2 won multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards, so our expectations are high. Beautifully balanced, natural images should be the order of the day, while low-light colours shouldn't present any issues. But we'll reserve judgement until we've tested it for ourselves.

The A80L earned five stars in our review, and no TV has ever done that without seriously impressive picture quality. The A80L's colours pop from the screen, but it renders skin tones with a delicate touch and plenty of nuance. There's real dynamism to the image and a great sense of depth. Detail is outstanding in both light and dark extremes, and – as with all recent Sony TVs – the motion processing is second to none.

Upscaling is handled with aplomb – that Cognitive Processor XR is really earning its money – and creates a sharp, detailed image. The only downside is that certain picture modes do lose some dark detail, but this will only really bother the hardcore nitpickers.

Sony A80L vs LG C3: sound

(Image credit: Future)

Again, the C3 is yet to grace our testing rooms, so we can't say how it sounds. But judging from the spec sheet, and our extensive experience of the C2, we have a pretty good idea.

The C2 is a punchy, attacking-sounding TV that's a big improvement on its predecessor. However, it does struggle at the low end, with a rattle plaguing loud, bassy thumps. We would definitely pair it with a soundbar.

The A80L has a sonic ace up its sleeve: Sony's Acoustic Surface+ sound technology, which places three actuators behind the OLED panel that vibrate and create sound from the screen itself. This makes sound come from the corresponding part of the screen.

The effect is really noticeable at first, but once you're used to it it really enhances the viewing experience. Passing cars sound just like they're passing, for example, while dialogue seems to come straight from the characters' mouths.

It's a little light on bass depth, but it does manage to stay composed even at high volumes. Its soundstage is open and spacious, and projects a decent way into the room. We would still recommend a soundbar, but you'll still get along ok without one.

Sony A80L vs LG C3: early verdict

We haven't tested the C3, so can't recommend it in terms of picture and sound quality. But even if it's only slightly better than the all-conquering C2, it will be a cracking TV.

It's going to have to be better than that to beat the Sony A80L though, which really wowed our reviewers by beautifully balancing spectacle and cinematic subtlety. It's an extremely accomplished TV that proves that standard OLED still has a huge amount to offer. It is a shame, though, that Sony is still behind LG in terms of gaming specs.

Can the C3 surmount the bar set by the A80L? We'll update this article as soon as we've done our comprehensive, comparative review.

