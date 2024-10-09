I review Dolby Atmos soundbars for a living – here's which Sonos you should buy this Prime Day

We are well into the latter half of the Amazon Prime Day savings event, but there are still savings to be sought out. Take, for example, the entire range of Sonos soundbars, which can be found with more than £100 slashed from the price of each model.

This includes the entry-level Sonos Ray (now £149, down from £279), the Dolby Atmos-touting mid-range Beam (usually £499, now £315), and the flagship Hall of Fame-inductee Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar (down to £650, from £799). We have reviewed and can vouch for each model – the Beam (Gen 2) and Arc are repeat What Hi-Fi? Award winners, which should say everything you need to know.

However, each soundbar offers a different feature set and proposition, so finding out which one suits your needs and budget is easier said than done. Should you spend more on the premium Arc, or will the Beam satisfy? Don't want Dolby Atmos? Then the Ray could be the best bet for you. We're here to clear up some confusion and help you decide which Sonos soundbar is best for you, and how to save as much money as you can with the Prime Day sales.

Get this one if: you just want better sound from your TV

Sonos Ray £279 £149 at Sonos (save £130)

Sonos's most accessible soundbar is an affordable, fuss-free way to seriously upgrade your TV's sound. This bar features only an optical connection, but it makes up for this with an energetic, upbeat sound and the streaming smarts seen in Sonos speakers.

Also available at Amazon.

Four stars

The Sonos Ray hit an unexpected new lowest price this Prime Day, making the no-frills soundbar the one to buy if you're simply sick of your TV's mediocre built-in sound system. At this price, it is a simple, affordable and effective gateway not only to better audio but to the Sonos ecosystem as a whole.

Available in black or white, the Ray measures just 56cm in width, meaning it us best suited to smaller TVs or even as a desktop speaker with a monitor. Unlike the other models on this list, it doesn't feature HDMI eARC or Dolby Atmos immersive audio; at this price, we can't really complain.

Buy the Sonos Ray if...

You want a punchier and more detailed sound from your TV.

You value simplicity and want a basic, no-frills option.

Dialogue lacks clarity with your TV speakers or current soundbar.

Don't buy the Sonos Ray if...

You want cutting-edge features such as Dolby Atmos...

Or the highest-quality audio available from a Sonos soundbar.

Bass is your top priority.

Read our full Sonos Ray review

Get this one if: you're curious about Dolby Atmos

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £499 £315 at Sevenoaks (save £184)

Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, wifi is on board, as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Also available at Amazon.

Five stars – Award winner

That's not a typo. One of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars really is that cheap right now. The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is compact, sounds brilliant and is discounted to its new lowest price right now.

It's a step up over the Ray thanks to its more expansive feature set, which includes HDMI eARC connectivity, voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, and support for the Dolby Atmos 3D audio format. What it doesn't feature is dedicated height drivers; instead, Sonos has handed the reins to a clever psycho-acoustic processing system which makes a solid attempt at replicating overhead effects. As we say in our review, overhead effects aren't the be-all and end-all of Dolby Atmos, and the Beam still does a stellar job of placing sounds in an immersive sound field.

Buy the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) if...

You want a smaller soundbar that delivers excellent sound.

Dolby Atmos has finally caught your interest, but you don't want to spend a fortune.

You're looking for a soundbar that is talented for both music and movies.

Don't buy the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) if...

You want the ultimate Dolby Atmos experience with an emphasis on overhead effects.

HDMI passthrough is a necessity.

You want to avoid the problematic Sonos app at all costs.

Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

Get this one if: you want the ultimate Dolby Atmos experience (from a soundbar)

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £630 at Sevenoaks (save £269)

This soundbar delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wifi connectivity for easy music streaming and integration with other Sonos products. It sits proudly in the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame for good reason.

Also available at Amazon.

Five stars – Award winner



The flagship soundbar in Sonos's range is a force to be reckoned with; which is why we use it as a benchmark in our AV testing room to judge other Dolby Atmos soundbars against. It remains unfazed by any of the scenes we throw at it with tricky soundtracks, effects or shrouded dialogue, and it handles Dolby Atmos like a champ too.

It is supremely talented for music as well, making it an all-rounder for any AV audio task great or small. With a refined, rich and bold presentation that excels where dynamics are concerned, the Sonos Arc is a highly rated soundbar (and What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame inductee) for a reason.

Buy the Sonos Arc if...

You want a soundbar that nails Dolby Atmos immersive audio effects.

Audio quality is your top priority (this is the best-sounding 'bar of the trio).

You want the very best that Sonos has to offer and plan on expanding your setup in the future with surrounds and a subwoofer.

Don't buy the Sonos Arc if...

You're short on space – this 'bar works best with big TVs in larger living rooms.

You want the most fully featured soundbar on the market (no HDMI passthrough).

The Sonos app is a dealbreaker.

Read our full Sonos Arc review

