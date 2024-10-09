Dolby Atmos soundbars are great – but this 5.1 system built from Prime Day deals will sound better for less

We love Dolby Atmos soundbars; they're convenient all-in-one solutions for boosting your TV's sound, and they're usually a lot easier than the lengthy setup process required for a full surround sound system. There are some great Prime Day soundbar deals out there too, so if your heart is set on a 'bar, then now is the time to buy one.

That being said, our inner AV geek will always opt for an AVR and speaker package duo when possible, and I think that this system might just convince you to go all-in on surround sound.

I have combined two five-star, former Award-winning products here. The Denon AVR-X2800H is driving the show, and it's powering the Wharfedale DX-2, a pint-sized home cinema speaker system that is the definition of small but mighty. Both bits of home cinema kit have been heavily discounted recently, meaning you can save a combined £519, and the compact nature and simple setup process should be enough to convince you to ditch your soundbar and give proper home cinema sound a try.

Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £599 (save £270) at Richer Sounds

Denon is at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers, and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you are buying through Richer Sounds.

Five stars

Also available at Amazon

Wharfedale DX-2 speaker package £449 £249 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

Could this be the most affordable home cinema speaker system this Prime Day? Get your hands on the Award-winning Wharfedale DX-2 surround speaker package for less than ever and take your home cinema experience to the next level. Be sure to log into Peter Tyson's free PT VIP membership for the full savings.

Five stars

The Denon AVR-X2800H and Wharfedale DX-2 both claimed spots in our 2022 Awards thanks to their respectively stellar performance. The Denon remains an easy recommendation for those looking for an affordable, feature-rich and great-sounding AVR. We complimented its powerful, rich and spacious sound in our review, in which the X2800H was priced at £869. It also impresses with its three full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets (with support for 4K/120Hz gaming) and support for both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+.

The Wharfedale DX-2 package is a miniature marvel, offering excellent dynamics and a detailed and weighty sound despite being a fraction of the size of most of the other surround sound systems we test. Its unobtrusive design makes it ideal for those who don't want large speakers cluttering their room but also don't want to compromise on sound quality.

So why does this make for a perfect alternative to a soundbar? Don't get me wrong, there are some truly excellent soundbars such as the Sonos Arc, but this system delivers a direct surround sound experience using physical speakers, instead of relying on clever sound processing to emulate that effect. Now, this system is more expensive than the Sonos Arc (which is currently £630), however, there are plenty of other soundbars that this system rivals when it comes to price.

At £878 for the full system, it undercuts the Sennheiser Ambeo Plus (currently £1099), the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar (currently £899 on Amazon) and the Samsung HW-Q990D (which can be found for £925). It's a perfect intermediary step as the DX-2 is a compact and affordable system, and it will be easy to upgrade to larger and more powerful speakers in the future if you so desire. Consider this a gateway system into the world of proper home cinema sound.

You are, of course, foregoing the Dolby Atmos height effects that those soundbars provide, but I believe that a true 5.1 surround sound experience is preferable to the upward-firing sound being reflected from the ceiling for overhead sound effects. The step-up in audio quality and the enhanced features you get from using a dedicated AVR (such as the HDMI 2.1 passthrough ports and more thorough Audyssey room calibration system) make this a more compelling alternative too.

If you're looking to make the leap from a soundbar to a 5.1 surround sound package, this affordable and great-sounding starter kit is my personal recommendation.

