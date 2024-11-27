My favourite compact 5.1 home cinema speaker system and AVR duo is back for Black Friday – and it's cheaper than ever before

Over the last few major savings events, I have identified this excellent duo of five-star home cinema products that make for a perfect alternative to a soundbar. While I wholeheartedly admit that they're not as convenient as something like the Sony Theatre Bar 9, if you're looking to get serious about home cinema sound, then this combo is an incredible gateway.

So, do you want the good news, or the even better news first? The good news is that this dream team duo is back for Black Friday 2024, the even better news is that it's cheaper than ever before thanks to a ludicrous deal on the Denon AVR-X2800H.

At just £499 (down from £869) at Richer Sounds (with the VIP Membership discount applied), this Award-winning Denon AVR is an absolute no-brainer. Paired with the Wharfedale DX2 HCP deal which drops the price from £449 to £249 at Peter Tyson, this home cinema combo will reward you with cinematic sound at a very affordable price. It even undercuts many five-star Dolby Atmos soundbars, and it sounds better too...

Five stars Denon AVR-X2800H AVR £869 £499 (save £370) at Richer Sounds

Denon is at the top of its game when it comes to home cinema amplifiers, and the AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you are buying through Richer Sounds.

Price check: Amazon (£529), Peter Tyson (£869)

Five stars Wharfedale DX-2 HCP speaker package £449 £249 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

Could this be the most affordable home cinema speaker system this Prime Day? Get your hands on the Award-winning Wharfedale DX-2 surround speaker package for less than ever and take your home cinema experience to the next level.

Price check: Amazon (£299)

The Denon AVR-X2800H and Wharfedale DX-2 both claimed spots in our 2022 Awards thanks to their respectively stellar performance. The Denon remains an easy recommendation for those looking for an affordable, feature-rich and great-sounding AVR. We complimented its powerful, rich and spacious sound in our review, in which the X2800H was priced at £869. It also impresses with its three full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets (with support for 4K/120Hz gaming) and support for both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+.

The Wharfedale DX-2 package is a miniature marvel, offering excellent dynamics and a detailed and weighty sound despite being a fraction of the size of most of the other surround sound systems we test. Its unobtrusive design makes it ideal for those who don't want large speakers cluttering their room but also don't want to compromise on sound quality.

Lewis Empson Senior Staff Writer TOP TIP: If you're looking at buying this system do not opt for the bundle option on Peter Tyson's website. It pairs the AVR and speaker package together in a convenient all-in-one order, but it costs a whopping £1,199 – that's a ridiculous increase of £451 compared to buying the components separately.

So why does this make for a perfect alternative to a soundbar? Don't get me wrong, there are some truly excellent soundbars such as the Sonos Arc, but this system delivers a direct surround sound experience using physical speakers, instead of relying on clever sound processing to emulate that effect. Now, this system is more expensive than the Sonos Arc (which is currently £630), however, there are plenty of other soundbars that this system rivals when it comes to price.

At £748 for the full system, it undercuts the Sennheiser Ambeo Plus (currently £1039) and Samsung HW-Q990D (which can be found for £949), and it is on par with the three-star Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar (currently £749 on Amazon). It's also a perfect intermediary step as the DX-2 is a compact and affordable system, and it will be easy to upgrade to larger and more powerful speakers in the future if you so desire. Consider this a gateway system into the world of proper home cinema sound.

You are, of course, foregoing the Dolby Atmos height effects that those soundbars provide, but I believe that a true 5.1 surround sound experience is preferable to the upward-firing sound being reflected from the ceiling for overhead sound effects. The step-up in audio quality and the enhanced features you get from using a dedicated AVR (such as the HDMI 2.1 passthrough ports and more thorough Audyssey room calibration system) make this a more compelling alternative too.

If you're looking to make the leap from a soundbar to a 5.1 surround sound package, this affordable and great-sounding starter kit is my personal recommendation.

