The best Samsung Q990D deals

The Q990D is the latest home cinema solution from Samsung, comprising a soundbar, subwoofer, and a pair of surround speakers.

The system replaces the Q990C, which we gave a respectable four stars when we reviewed it. Samsung took a competent formula and refined it enough to earn a coveted five-star review this time around, improving on the previous model's sound and general performance.

Overall, the Q990D system sounds large, immersive, and detailed. It projects audio from movies, TV shows, or music with far more finesse than TV speakers could ever dream of.

The previous Q990C model has seen some big discounts lately, which makes sense as this new model has come along to replace it. However, that doesn't mean that the newer Q900D isn't seeing some price cuts of its own. It is early in the product's life cycle, but there are already savings for those keeping an eye out.

It's an 11.1.4-channel system and has a total of 22 drivers. The main soundbar features six elliptical midrange drivers. three tweeters that fire forwards, four side-firing drivers and two up-firing drivers. The surround speakers include one forward-, one side-, and one up-firing driver. The subwoofer features a 20cm driver hidden behind a plastic plate.

The system does a great job of filling the room with three-dimensional sound very precisely by soundbar standards. Audio sounds vibrant and full-bodied, no matter the content. There are a range of audio processing modes to suit different types of media and personal preferences. Our preferred setting, Surround mode, sounds a little softer than the Adaptive mode, with both delivering a lively and engaging performance.

Another big improvement from the last model is the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 inputs, with both providing full support for advanced gaming features like 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM. It offers support for a range of HDR formats, including HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+.

Both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are supported, along with the surround versions of these audio technologies. There are a few additional options which users can toggle on or off: Active Voice Amplifier, Voice Enhancement, and Bass Enhancement. There's also a Night Mode, which reduces bass and overall dynamics to avoid disturbing others during a late-night viewing session.

The Q990D certainly represents a premium option, for comparison, our current soundbar Product of the Year, the Sony HT-A7000, cost around £1299 / $999 / AU$1699 before being discontinued, and that was for just the 'bar. Adding a pair of wireless speakers along with an appropriate subwoofer would take this total to around £2500 / $2100 / AU$3500.

The Q990D has only just hit the market, so it could be some time before we see any hefty discounts but that doesn't mean we won't see any at all yet – any saving is always a good thing. Stay tuned to this page so you don't miss out on any deals as they arrive.

MORE:

Read our full Samsung Q990D review

Here are our picks for the best soundbars available

And the best soundbar deals on right now