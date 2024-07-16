The best Prime Day Sonos deals: soundbars and multi-room speakers

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing meaning thousands of hi-fi and home cinema products are seeing big discounts – but we only have eyes for the very best.

One name to watch if you're on the lookout for quality wireless multi-room speakers or soundbars is Sonos. Some of the soundbars offered by the brand, such as the Beam Gen 2 and the Arc, are among the best models in their price ranges, while wireless speakers like the Era 100 and Era 300 models earned five-star reviews.

If you're looking for a great deal on a Sonos speaker, then you're in the right place.

Soundbars

Sonos Ray £279 £212 at Amazon (save £67)

Sonos' most affordable soundbar is a fuss-free way of seriously upgrading your TV's sound. This bar only features an optical connection but makes up for this with an energetic upbeat sound and the streaming smarts seen in other Sonos speakers.

Read the full Sonos Ray review

Sonos Beam Gen 2 £499 £444 at Amazon (save £55)

The second-generation version of the Beam Soundbar impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. It also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Read the full Sonos Beam Gen 2 review

Speakers

Sonos Era 100 £249 £224 at Amazon (save £25)

We praised the Sonos Era 100 highly in our review, highlighting its spacious, detailed and engaging sound. It also offers a solid feature set and the connectivity options expected from a Sonos speaker.

Read the full Sonos Era 100 review

Sonos Move 2 £449 £359 at John Lewis (save £90)

The original Sonos Move was the brand's first portable speaker and offered Bluetooth. The Move 2 takes the original formula and improves a few areas for a clearer, more detailed and more agile sound than its predecessor.

It's quite large and quite pricey, but hopefully, this deal helps somewhat.

Read the full Sonos Move review

Sonos Roam 2 £179 £139 at John Lewis (save £40)

The Sonos Roam is essentially a much smaller, much more portable Move so it's no surprise that it's also more affordable. We haven't tested the Roam 2 however, we gave the original Roam a solid four-star review, praising its full-bodied sound a comprehensive feature set from a portable package.



Sonos Sub Mini £429 £336 at Amazon (save £93)

If you're looking to add some more low-end to your Sonos system, this Sub Mini discount could be ideal. We gave this subwoofer four stars in our review. It offers snappy delivery from a discreet design and costs quite a lot less than usual.

Read the full Sonos Sub Mini review

