The best LG OLED65C9PLA Cyber Monday deals 2020

If you're looking for a new TV, the LG OLED65C9PLA is one of the finest around. The 65-inch OLED set captured our hearts when it first entered our testing room, walking away with a 2019 What Hi-Fi Award. And, with LG's 2020 TVs hitting stores – not to mention the deals tornado that is Cyber Monday – there should be big money off this model.

Can't see any deals below? It's an old set, so retailers may not be restocking it. You might have more luck in store. Find out below why it's worth hunting out.

The LG OLED65C9PLA is one of the most impressive big TVs we've reviewed in recent times. LG supplies the OLED screens for rival manufacturers such as Philips and Sony, so you would expect it to bring the best out of this TV technology.

And it certainly does. This TV delivers rich but natural visuals and fabulous contrast that adds real depth to the image. But there's a lot more to it than just the picture quality – the sound is pretty good too, with Dolby Atmos support and a decent amount of weight given to proceedings. It's also easy to use, thanks to the intuitive webOS operating system.

It's all wrapped up in a lovely subtle design that will add to, rather than detract from, any room you put it in. It's one of the best OLED TV around right now, and especially with a generous discount, you'd be mad not to take the plunge.

