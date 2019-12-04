The best hi-fi and audio deals 2019: time to refresh your system

Whether you've been saving your pennies for an amplifier, CD player or DAC upgrade, or perhaps something more portable in the form of a radio or music player, we hopefully have an audio deal (or two) for you.
We've found savings online across a wide range of hi-fi categories, including some current What Hi-Fi? Award winners. These deals come from a wide range of reputable retailers.
Here we're focusing on electronics, so head to our speaker deals and turntable deals pages if that's what you're after...
Music system deals
Denon DM41 micro system
£279 £219 at Peter Tyson
This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. You can add your own speaker pair, but it works beautifully with Denon's own speakers.View Deal
Yamaha CRX-N470D system
£350 £199 at Sevenoaks
This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune into the radio, and also stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and partner it with other Yamaha multi-room products. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer with ample detail and good timing.View Deal
Revo SuperSystem wireless system (manufacturer refurbished)
£549 £380 at eBay
This talented all-in-one system sports a fetching retro vibe, but is packed to the brim with modern conveniences: FM/DAB radio, RCA and optical inputs, aptX Bluetooth, wi-fi and Spotify streaming, and a USB input. Its large-scaled, full-bodied and detailed sound make the Revo a joy to listen to. The refurbished models are available on Revo's eBay outlet store and come with a 12 month warranty.View Deal
Marantz Melody X network CD player
£629 £549 at Richer Sounds
This Marantz just-add-speakers CD system comes stocked with myriad streaming capabilities and 60W-per-channel amplification. What's more, you can get it for £80 less than the price at which we tested it.View Deal
Portable music player deals
Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB
£199 £189 at BT Shop
The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal
Sony NW-A45
£180 £139 at Amazon
With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal
CD player deals
Marantz CD6006 UK Edition
£449 £349 at Richer Sounds
This 2018 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal
Streamer deals
Cambridge Audio Azur 851N network player
£1399 £1099 at Amazon
This knockout Cambridge streamer is a brilliant option that justifies every penny of that price tag. Take note of this cracking deal and £300 price cut.View Deal
DAC deals
AudioQuest DragonFly Black DAC
£89 £69
One of our favourite portable DACs, the AudioQuest DragonFly Black, is currently available for only £69 – and it might just be one of the best-value system upgrades you'll ever make.View Deal
Cyrus soundKey DAC
£100 £49 at Richer Sounds
The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal
Radio deals
Roberts Stream 94i radio
£200 £159 at Amazon
This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal
Pure Elan BT3 portable radio in Graphite
£64 £55 at Amazon
The Elan BT3 is well stocked with features, including a colour screen and Bluetooth connectivity, and this saving makes it a great deal for those after a capable portable radio.View Deal
Pure Evoke F3 Bluetooth radio
£150 £95 at John Lewis
With Internet, DAB/DAB+ and FM radio as well as Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, this mini unit is one of the best-connected bedside radios you could ask for. Our four-star review praised its smooth and full-bodied sound. View Deal
Roberts Revival iStream 3
£200 £180 at Amazon
It might look like a throwback, but this radio's feature set is thoroughly modern. It can play streaming services like Spotify and Tidal, has Bluetooth for wirelessly connecting to your phone, and its sound is suitably warm and welcoming. It's available in a couple of colours at this reduced price.View Deal