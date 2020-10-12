Save up to 45% on Bose Bluetooth speakers with this Prime Day deal

We'll get straight to the point: Bose's talented SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker is now just £118 thanks to this top Amazon Prime Day deal. The Prime Day sale has knocked £82 off the regular retail price – no wonder it's one of Amazon's Deals of the Day. (If you don't mind a refurbished version, you can get one for £109 at Bose.)

While we've seen this Bose speaker reduced prior to Prime Day, we've never seen its price dip quite this low.

Need something a little bigger? You're in luck. Bose (and Amazon) can give you a bigger product and a bigger saving for Prime Day this year. The SoundLink Revolve Plus has been reduced by £127. Yes, you read that correctly. Just click on the links below to snap up the deals.

Bose SoundLink Revolve £200 £118

As we stated in our review, Bose's Bluetooth model delivers huge performance from a relatively small speaker. Both colourways (grey and black) are included in the deal. Whether in your home or out and about it'll make your music sing – and at this price, your heart too.View Deal

Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus £280 £153

While it's not a model we've tested, this is essentially the bigger brother to the Revolve (above). It adds a handle for portability, improves the battery life by four hours and crucially should offer a louder, room-filling sound. A huge 45 per cent saving. View Deal

Bose has chosen a cylindrical design for its SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker. Not only does this make it stand out in a sea of identikit models, it also offers a true 360-degree omnidirectional sound.

And what a sound. In typical Bose style, the audio is big and bold, making the four-star Revolve sound larger than it is.

There’s a 3.5mm input if you want to shun Bluetooth, and if you press down the power button a voice will tell you how much battery charge is left – useful if you're away from a power socket.

You can also pause, play and skip through your music using the multifunction button (the one with the three dots) instead of opening an app on your phone. And you can use that button to speak to your smartphone’s voice assistant – even if your phone is in another room.

One of our few complaints regarding Bose products has often been the price, but with deals such as these, that's no longer an issue...

MORE:

Amazon has up to 60% off Echo speakers with these Prime Day deals

Check out our list of the best Bluetooth speakers

Read the full Bose SoundLink Revolve review