Panasonic's five-star noise-cancelling earbuds get killer Prime Day deal

Panasonic’s first noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, the RZ-S500W, prove you don’t have to spend a fortune to get amazing features and sound quality – especially now that they’ve dropped to only £90 with this great Prime Day deal.

The Panasonic RZ-S500W have the looks and specs of a far pricier product, while the sound is as detailed, accurate and transparent as you could hope for at this price in a true wireless design. We awarded them five stars at £100, but now that they're significantly cheaper, there's even more going for them.

Available in white or black, these true wireless earbuds come equipped with dual hybrid noise-cancelling, Alexa built-in, and IPX4 water resistance for rainy days.

Best Prime Day headphones deal

Panasonic RZ-S500WE-W £116.00 £89.99 (save £26.01) Panasonic's most premium true wireless earbuds prove a classy option an expansive detailed presentation, excellent noise cancelling and superb touch controls.

Today's best Panasonic RZ-S500W deals Amazon Prime Day deals: see all the best offers right here. ends in 01 days 08 hrs 52 mins 26 secs Reduced Price Panasonic RZ-S500WE-W True... Amazon Prime £169.99 £144.98 View Check out more deals at Amazon

As you might expect from a product from such a major consumer electronics brand, the Panasonic RZ-S500W spec sheet is pretty comprehensive. In addition to active noise cancelling, they have an ambient mode to amplify surrounding noise when the time is right; twin beamforming microphones to increase the clarity of voices and reduce noise during calls; and a total of 19.5 hours of playtime with ANC activated (6.5 hours from the buds, 13 from the charging case).

Another neat feature includes a USB-C quick-charge so that a 15-minute re-juice can deliver 70 minutes of playback, even with noise-cancelling deployed.

With this considerable price drop, their noise-cancelling, performance, touch-capacitive controls, in-app features and general build quality are nothing short of superb for the money.

