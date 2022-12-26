Boxing Day deal alert: Amazon’s 5/5 Fire TV Stick has had its price slashed

Amazon’s slashed a massive 26% off its brilliant Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote with its latest Boxing Day deal.

The deal’s live on Amazon’s site now and lets you grab the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (opens in new tab) for just £36.99, a huge £13 saving on its regular £49.99 retail price.

That’s a massive saving on one of the best streaming sticks money can buy, which is why we’d recommend any avid streamer looking to update their TV’s smart functionality take advantage of the deal while stocks last.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote Boxing Day deal

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote was £49.99 now £36.99 (save £13) (opens in new tab) Amazon's slashed 26% off the price of its perfect scoring Fire TV streaming stick, marking the perfect time to upgrade your home cinema setup.

The Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is one of the best streaming sticks we’ve tested, with it having scored a perfect 5 / 5 when we reviewed it.

It’s a simple streaming stick that can turn any screen with an HDMI port into a fully functioning smart TV, with access to oodles of content, including Amazon’s Prime TV service.

Our team of testers were particularly impressed with its solid support for most of the common HDR standards, which include HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Add to this its support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio and reliable performance - unlike so many of the cheaper sticks on the market we never experienced any chugging while navigating the stick’s menus or problems loading content - and it became an easy recommendation, even at its full retail price.

Our team of experts went so far as to describe it as “the benchmark for streaming sticks” in our in-depth review.

The Stick also comes with a physical remote, which offers quick shortcuts to all the streaming services you’d want, including Netflix and Disney Plus, as well as Prime Video, as well as Alexa support.

The Alexa support is a particularly nice touch as it lets you do useful things, like search for specific movies or shows, using voice commands, saving you time and energy.

Trust us when we say, if you want a streaming stick, at this price you’ll struggle to do better than the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

