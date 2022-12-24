Boxing Day sales 2022: OLED TVs, wireless headphones, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more

It doesn't seem like two minutes since we were sifting through all the deals and offers that Black Friday had to offer, but the final big sales event of the year is almost upon us. The Boxing Day sales for 2022 might still be a few hours away yet, but there's no harm in doing some groundwork ahead of the big day. You might even find yourself a bargain in the process!

Shopping around during the build-up will give you a good idea of whether it's worth pulling the trigger on that pair of wireless headphones or 4K TV you've been eyeing up since March. That way you can start 2023 off with a bang!

The big question during every Boxing Day sale is "will the savings be as large as they were on Black Friday?" And it's a good question too. Some products might still be hovering over the same price, and it's unlikely they'll drop any further. In that case, you might want to consider buying now.

Others might have risen in price to their pre-Black Friday level and could drop back down on the day. In our experience, you'll probably come across some products that have dropped in price and are good deals but perhaps the saving isn't quite as hefty as it was during Black Friday. On the other hand, you might find some products that are even cheaper – in which case, strike now before the price goes back up!

What we can guarantee is that there will be savings on all the usual suspects from big-name brands such as Bose, LG, Samsung and Sony, and we'll be rolling out all the major deal highlights on this live blog during the big day.

Bookmark this page and use it as your shopping guide/list to make the most of the best Boxing Day sales...